Zendaya Turns Desi Girl, Tom Holland Looks Dapper in Suit at NMACC Gala, See Pics

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center Gala event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Zendaya-Tom Holland at NMACC Gala: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre two-day gala event is getting bigger with all the glitz and glamour ready to capture for the shutterbugs. The highlight of NMACC is the arrival of supermodel Gigi Hadid, The Vampire Diaries actor Kat Graham and Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra are also in India. Priyanka and Nick made a dazzling entry on the first day of NMACC launch. Zendaya and Tom’s arrival in Mumbai sparked speculations since their arrival amid engagement speculations.

CHECK OUT ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND’S VIRAL VIDEOS AND PICS FROM NMACC:

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND DAZZLE AT NMACC GALA

Zendaya and Tom’s entry got the paparazzi all kickstarted by posting pictures and reels of the Hollywood stars. Tom plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, while Zendaya essays Mary Jane in the Marvel series. Tom has also acted in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous and graceful in a blue sequined saree and hot golden tiny blouse. Tom looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt and black bow. Gigi Hadid posed in a white and golden coloured saree. Priyanka and Nick also arrived at the event. The Citadel actor wore a multi-coloured thigh-high-slit dress, while the latter wore a navy-blue suit. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peak of her and Saif Ali Khan’s outfits at NMACC. Kareena wore a dark navy blue dress, while Saif donned a black sherwani and white pants. She captioned her post as “It’s always gonna be date night with you 🖤.”

CHECK OUT VIRAL CELEB VIDEOS AND PICS FROM NMACC:

Recently Sonam Kapoor had posted an inside video from her tour of the NMACC museum. She captioned her post as “This incredible space that Mrs Nita Ambani has envisioned and designed with @patrickkinmonth & @rooshadshroff and is perhaps one of the most beautiful immersive fashion exhibitions I’ve witnessed. Wonderfully curated by @hamishbowles at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It’s a matter of pride to see the richness and vibrance of Indian Art & Craft displayed in all its glory on such an incredible platform. What’s more, this space will serve as a source of inspiration to generations of aspiring Indian artists and designers. I could not have imagined a better homage to India in Fashion! @nmacc.india.” Architect and designer Rooshad Shroff commented “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️ can’t wait for everyone to see the exhibition @nmacc.india.”

Zendaya and Tom’s India visit has been much talked about as Tom had previously mentioned in one of his interviews about India being on his wish list of travel destinations. He had also once spoken about being fond of Indian cuisine.

For more updates on Tom Holland and Zendaya, check out this space at India.com.











