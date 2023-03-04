Home

Zwigato: Kapil Sharma Reveals he Was Initially Hesitant About His Role in The Social-Drama Due to His Comic Image

Zwigato: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato, has shared that he was initially uncertain about his part in the film. The reason behind this was that the film was a moving drama and he being a comedian, came with a certain image of a comic that he has built over the years with his television shows playing in every Indian household since close to 2 decades now. Kapil, who plays a food delivery partner in ‘Zwigato’, told IANS: “I was approached by Nandita ma’am for the film and I loved the story but I was quite aware that if you’re a comedian then the audience doesn’t take you very seriously when you play a dramatic role.” He continued: “Sab apko 15-20 saal se dekh rahe hain television pe hanste hue, muskuraate hue, masti karte hue toh audience ko apko as a serious character visualise karne mein thodi dikkat aati hai (Since the audience has seen you laughing, pulling off pranks on television, they find it difficult to visualise you as a serious character)”.

What eventually helped him navigate through this character was his background as a theatre actor. “Par main theatre background se aata hoon jahan hume serious kaam karne ko hi milta tha, toh apne andar ke theatre actor ko pakad ke maine is film pe kaam kiya aur dil se ek kahaani bana di (But, I have worked in theatre where we only used to do serious parts. So, I approached this part like a theatre actor and worked on it with utmost honesty). We have been getting good response at the film festivals, I hope the audience likes it too,” he added.

‘Zwigato’ produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, and has been directed by Nandita Das. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 17.

