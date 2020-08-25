Experience Luxurious Hygiene like None

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces its technologically advanced V-Care Smart Toilet. Designed by multi-award-winning German design studio NOA in collaboration with the VitrA Design team, V-Care Smart Toilet provides an innovative, user-friendly, fully customizable personal hygiene washing experience.

V-Care Smart Toilet, the new generation of shower toilets from VitrA, redefines the standard by combining the functionality of a toilet and the cleaning properties of a bidet into a stylish WC that can seamlessly integrate into your bathroom. Washing with water after using the toilet is becoming increasingly popular as people understand the health benefits. It offers all the features of a modern WC along with added advantages of a touch-free toilet, elegant look and a technologically advanced bathroom.

This remote-control VitrA innovation offers the ultimate in sanitation and comfort with its self-cleaning bidet nozzle, auto open-close, adjustable water temperature, different washing options, air-drying and odor absorption features. It offers drying temperature adjustment as well as water pressure adjustment so that you can use the WC with maximum comfort. The seating area is very ergonomically designed as well.

The V-Care Smart Toilet is easily controlled by the intuitively engineered remote control or the side control panel; providing easy access to the simple cleaning and drying functions. The remote control is very easy to use and helps in controlling features like nozzle position, water pressure and the temperature of the water and the seat.

V-care Smart Toilet has different washing alternatives, the integrated bidet nozzle provides gender-specific washing options, and the bidet nozzle cleans itself before and after each use. It also allows the user to regulate the water as desired. Offering elegant designs with advanced technology, it virtually suits any kind of bathroom.

VitrA Rim-ex keeps the toilet 95% more hygienic according to a standard WC. Due to the rimless design of the inner bowl and hidden installation technology it also makes the WC easy to clean and keep germ-free thanks to its rimless design. V-Care Smart Toilet fights against the limescale deposits with a special decalcification solution, providing protection from the damaging effects of limescale deposits.

With this new introduction, V-Care Smart Toilet not only offers improved hygiene but also increased comfort, innovative design, durability and adds an aesthetic appeal to your bathroom.