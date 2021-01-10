Experience the richness of global earthy flavours this winter withSunday Brunches at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Sundays are filled with high spirits and good cheer and Vertex at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is here to add sparks with a fresh spin on global earthy cuisines. The dazzling ambiance and the sumptuous food and beverages, especially made with craftily foraged earthy elements from around the globe, are all set to make your day even brighter.

Treat yourselves as Vertex takes you on a journey that enthralls all your senses with the season’s best flavors, reinventing dynamic ingredients to create unique delicacies. Experience the exquisite food, as the Sunday Brunch menu will feature delicious surprises with a changing theme every month. This month, the menus specially crafted with earthy flavors that speak to your palate.

For January, the brunch will feature a GlobalEarthy Flavors menu, available every Sunday of the month starting from Sunday, 3rd January 2021. Guests can choose a side of unlimited pouring to go along with their lunch, from a choice of beer and wine, cocktails or sparkling wine.

The January menu will bring enticing flavors from around the world to your plate, such as “Lamb TawaSikampuri Kebab”, “Live KhaoSuey (Noodles in a Coconut Broth served with accompaniments)”, “Refried Beans Cutlet Slider”, “Rawa Fish with Roma Tomato Salsa”, “Creamy Polenta with Mushroom Ragout”, “Olive Focaccia” to name a few from the appetizers, main course, and specialties inspired by popular street foods. End your meal on a sweet note with decadent desserts like “Churros with Caramel Sauce”, “Blueberry Muffins topped with Whipped Cream”.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is maintaining utmost hygiene and safety measures, right from the kitchen sanitization, compulsory protective gear for the staff and associates to regular temperature checks, encouraging contactless payments and so on, so that you can put aside all your qualms and experience one of the best winter feasts this new year.

So come take a dip in the luxurious escapade to add to your leisure, laid out against the pictorial sky to compliment the delightful food, only at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

.

Venue: Vertex, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Date: Every Sunday of January 2021

Timing: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Price:

Non-alcoholic brunch INR 999/- plus tax

Sparkling brunch- INR 1399/- plus tax

Cocktail brunch- INR 1599/- plus tax

For reservations: +91 76050 86817

Address: CB 218, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700156

Website:www.fairfieldkolkata.com