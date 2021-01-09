Experience the sparkle of Lohri revelries with Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

The City of Joy is all set to welcome the season of harvest, while bidding adieu to winters. Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata gears up for its grandiose revelry to commemorate Lohri this year, reviving the Punjabi tradition with a twist that is ready to beguile your senses.

The delightful festive season of Lohri exemplify the abundance and effervescent culture of Punjab. Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is prepared to make this evening a unique experience for its guests that will showcase the enticing flavors of Punjab carefully curated by connoisseur chefs with love. Guests can indulge in the unique adaptations of the classic “Sarsson da saag”, “Punjabi butter chicken”, “Lassoni Tawa fish” and alluring deserts like “Till ke laddu” and “Moongfali chikki” is sure to sweep you off your feet.

This soul-warming Lohri party promises you an evening of conventional delicacies to celebrate with your loved ones with the spirit of love under the starlit sky around a Bonfire to make the setting complete only at Vertex, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. So tap into the beats of Giddha and Bhangra right from the heart of the pind while enjoying the lively traditional feats with a twist of flavors.

Venue: Vertex, Fairfield by Marriott

Date: Wednesday, 13.01.2021

Timings: 7pm-11:30pm

Price:

Buffet – INR 999 plus taxes

Beer and Wine Package – INR 1199 plus taxes

IMFL Package – INR 1199 plus taxes

Premium Package – INR 1999 plus taxes

For reservations: +91-76050 86817

Address:CB 218, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700156

Website: www.fairfieldkolkata.com