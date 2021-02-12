Extension of airfare deadline Flight charge to be fixed | national

The Center explained that the increase was due to the way the aviation industry has been damaged by the impact of the Covid supermass.

#Kolkata: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended the deadline for fixing upper and lower fares. The new deadline was extended to March 31. However, in addition to extending the deadline for fixing fares, the central government has given additional benefits to airlines. In the new list, the government decided to increase the upper and lower rents by about 30 percent. Although some experts are concerned, the demand for high-priced tickets has not increased as the number of industrialists has not increased. As a result, airlines have yet to see profits that way.

The Center explained that the increase was due to the way the aviation industry has been damaged by the impact of the Covid supermass. At the same time, the new notification also states that it will be able to carry 60 per cent of the number of passengers carried out in pre-Covid conditions. However, in the case of ‘market leader’ Indigo, this limit has been increased to 60 percent. Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the number of Biman Coved-East passengers would return by December and air services would return to normal before the end of March. Although some experts are concerned, the demand for high-priced tickets has not increased as the number of industrialists has not increased. As a result, airlines have yet to see profits that way.

An official of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “Airlines have not yet made a profit. At the same time, the new notification also states that it will be able to carry 60 per cent of the number of passengers carried in the pre-Covid situation. However, the ‘market leader’ In the case of Indigo, the limit has been raised to 60 per cent. It is unlikely to be seen in the near future.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 12, 2021, 8:52 AM IST

