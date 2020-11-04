Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata brings luxurious offerings to light up the festivities – Diwali / Bhai Dooj / Children’s Day

Diwali – a time when we share special moments with our loved ones and create new bonds that last us a lifetime. The festival of lights brings immense joy and it is one of the most cherished occasions of the year for many. The celebrations are incomplete without sharing love and happiness with friends and family. This year, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata has planned a splendid staycation deal, along with a sumptuous buffet and exquisite Diwali hampers.

The property is offering its Diwali special staycation package for booking till Monday, 16th November for stay dates between Friday, 13th November to Monday, 16th November. The plush stay will include breakfast for two, festive buffet for lunch or dinner for two, additional 10% discount for food and alcoholic beverages, early check-in and late check-out. The rate of the package is applicable for single or double occupancy.

The festive buffet at Kava on Saturday, 14th November, 2020 will be a scrumptious array of party-favourites and quick bites that are sure to hit the right spot and take your taste-buds on a fire-cracking journey. Some of the highlights include “Corn and Mayo Sandwich”, “Kathi Rolls”, “Kolkata Chicken Biryani”, “Vegetable Au Gratin”, to name a few. Channelling the spirit of dual celebration with Diwali with Children’s Day on the same day this year, the feast will also feature kid-friendly choices such as “Mac and Cheese”, “Chicken Burger”, “Doughnut” and assorted cupcakes.

The property will also lay out a festive Bhai Dooj buffet on Monday, 16th October, 2020 for lunch and dinner at the hotel’s all-day diner, Kava, offering a 10% discount on the buffet for siblings dining together. The menu includes “Chicken Wonton”, “Aloo Tikki Ragda Chaat”, “Hot & Sour Chicken Soup”, “Lasooni Tadka Palak with Cherry Tomato”, “Burnt Garlic Fried Rice”, “Kolkata Mutton Biryani”, to name a few. The decadent selection of desserts includes “Hot Chocolate Pudding”, “Sticky Rice Cake”, “Rasogulla”, “Mihi Dana” and “Coconut and Peanut Balls”, to name a few.

Under the Diwali with Marriott banner, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata has curated a selection of indulgent delicacies to celebrate the season with its unique offerings. Treat yourself and your close ones to a memorable Diwali with a customized curation of luxurious indulgences from the hotel, bundled up in elegant boxes and baskets. The special range will include mouth-watering signature creations like “Coco Tango”, “Gurh Mewa”, “The Rosette”, “Nut Island”, “Silver Pistachio” and “The Golden Date”.

Handcrafted to perfection by the chefs of the property, the spectacular range of personalized, limited-edition artisanal hampers will define festive gifting this season, with delectable selections and bespoke offerings. Besides classic boxes of widely loved Diwali sweets, guests can even customize their hampers and create curated gifts for loved ones and associates for a token to remember.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata’s personalized hampers will offer a spread of traditional Indian sweets, artisanal popcorn, handcrafted chocolates and cookies, juices and more, which are sure to become Diwali-party favourites amongst one and all. Starting at INR 850 plus taxes at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata the hampers are available till Saturday, 14th November, 2020. for pick-up from the properties and bulk orders can also be delivered to your doorstep.

With complete adherence to all government norms and Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean protocols, the property has laid down an intricate set of safety and hygiene measures that consist of temperature checks at the entrance, frequent sanitization of high touch points, sanitizers on all tables, safe distancing of 5 feet between tables and associates in masks and gloves at all times.

So bring your family and especially your little ones for an extravagant treat this Diwali, Children’s Day and Bhai Dooj at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata or bring home your luxurious Diwali with Marriott boxes home to treat your loved ones to a grand festive indulgence this year!

Here is wishing you a Happy Diwali!

Diwali with Marriott

Available till: 14th November, 2020

Price – Starting from INR 850 plus taxes

At a glance:

DATE VENUE ACTIVITY PRICE DETAILS

1st November – 16th NovemberStay Dates:

13th November – 16th November

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Diwali Staycation



INR 4299 plus taxes(Single / Double Occupancy) Breakfast for two Festive Buffet Lunch or Dinner for two Additional 10% discount on Food & Alcoholic Beverage Early check-in by 10:00 hrs and late checkout till 16:00 hrs 14th November KAVA, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata Diwali Festive Buffet / Children’s Day BuffetTimings: INR 999 plus taxes per person Buffet & Select Beverages 16th November KAVA, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata Bhai Dooj BuffetTimings: INR 999 plus taxes per person10% discount for siblings dining together Buffet & Select Beverages



Venue: Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Address: CB 218, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700156