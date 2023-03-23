Home

10 High Protein Foods To Include In Your Everyday Diet

Protein is one of the most crucial nutrients for the body that helps with daily functioning. Here are 10 foods that should be included in the diet to keep the body protein-rich.

Protein Rich Food: Thinning hair? Feeling frequently tired or may have muscle mass reduced? These are indicators that your body requires more protein rich food. Yes, protein intake is extremely paramount for the body to perform daily, lifestyle functions optimally. Wondering why we really need protein? It is one of the most essential nutrients that are responsible for building cell tissues, muscles, and hormones and for making antibodies too. Protein rich food is also very important for people who indulge in heavy-weight training or endurance sports. According to some studies, as we get older, protein becomes a good food companion for the soul, majorly because it helps reduce muscle loss with growing age. There are several foods that are packed with protein, but here are some of the major superfoods that can help increase healthy protein in your body.

However, one must be mindful as how much protein is too much protein is subjective to individual body requirements.

Here is the List of 10 Best Foods High in Protein

1.Eggs

This is the first food that pops into our heads when we talk about protein. Whole eggs are one of the richest sources of protein. They are also ranked as one of the most nutritious and healthy food. They are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that are also beneficial for our eyes.

2. Greek Yoghurt:

This is a dairy product, careful lactose intolerant peeps. It is slightly thicker, and has a creamy texture, and also brings in vitamin b12, vitamin A, and calcium alongside protein. It is a versatile dish in the kitchen as it goes both with sweet and sour, smoothies to baked goods, a crumble of crushed nuts is just like cherry on top.

3.Milk

Another dairy product, milk is very essential for the development of our body. It is a good source of vitamins, calcium, minerals, and ofcourse proteins too. It also keeps the stomach full for longer durations.

4.Cottage Cheese

Having a midnight craving? Cottage cheese to the rescue. This can be counted as a healthy late-night snack that is rich in casein keeping the stomach full. A good add-on for sandwiches, salads, wraps, and what not.

5.Nuts and Seeds

From walnuts, pistachios to almonds, nuts are great snacking options. They not only lower the risk of cardiovascular illness but aid in weight loss as well. However, some of these can be high in calories.

6.Chicken

A great source of protein for non-vegetarians. Chicken breasts especially are high-protein food. Chicken has several other benefits as it is also a source of vitamin B, B12 and helps lower the risk of heart-related diseases and bad cholesterol.

7.Lentils

It is one of the richest plant-based protein to include in your diet. Even for vegans, they are great sources of fiber, potassium, iron, magnesium and protein ofcourse. Reduces risk of heart diseases or fatty liver problems.

8.Almonds

These tree nuts are one of the best sources of protein, unsaturated fatty acid, fiber, and antioxidants.

9.Fish

Seafood in general is a good source of protein and is typically low in fat.

10.Oats

Oats are known to have complex carbohydrate content and are rich in protein. They can be eaten with fruits, and nuts and even made in form of pancakes.











