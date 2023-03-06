Home

Vitamin D Deficiency: 10 Serious Signs And Symptoms of Low Vitamin D Levels in Body

Vitamin D Deficiency can affect anybody, including newborns, children, and adults. Keeping that in mind, it’s still helpful to know what signs and symptoms to look for.

Vitamin D Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: When the body does not acquire enough vitamin D through sunshine or nutrition, it suffers from vitamin D insufficiency. Vitamin D is sometimes called the sunshine vitamin because your body makes it from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone density loss, osteoporosis, and shattered bones. This vitamin has lately received a lot of attention because of its involvement in immunological health, notably COVID-19. It’s also vital for bone health and a variety of other body functions.

The average adult should obtain 1,500-2,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day. While certain foods, such as fatty fish and fortified dairy products, can contain this vitamin, getting enough through diet alone is challenging. As a result, it’s no wonder that vitamin D insufficiency is one of the most frequent dietary deficits globally.

Signs And Symptoms of Low Vitamin D Levels in Body

Muscular fatigue Bone ache Joint deformities Mild vitamin insufficiency in children may result in weak, sore, and/or painful muscles. Frequent illness or infections Fatigue and tiredness Bone and Back Pain Impaired and wound heeling Bone loss Hair loss Muscle pain Anxiety

Why Vitamin D is Important For Health?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays essential role in the whole proper functioning of the body including bone health and immunity. It may even help prevent cancer and protect against several chronic conditions, including bone loss, depression, heart disease, diabetes and more.

Vitamin D deficiency is usually treated with supplements, but you may need a doctor’s advice to get the right dosage. Increasing your sun exposure and eating more vitamin D-rich foods, such as fatty fish and fortified dairy products, can also help.











