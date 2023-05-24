Home

Period Symptoms: You may encounter signs that your periods are about to start anywhere from five days to two weeks beforehand.



Period Symptoms: Sometimes when you think you have your period, it turns out to be your regular discharge, and other times when you least expect it, there is a red stain on your clothes. Women often begin to experience physical and emotional changes about one to two weeks before the start of their menstruation. 90% of women experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms at some time throughout their reproductive lives. While PMS symptoms are often modest, for some people they might be bothersome enough to interfere with everyday activities.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERIOD IS ABOUT TO START

We can all feel our periods coming on thanks to a number of universal indications and symptoms, but we can’t always rely on the calendar.

Cramps in your belly or lower back. Feeling sad, depressed, tensed, anxious or angry. Crying more than usual Craving certain foods or being hungrier than usual Tender sore breasts Feeling bloated Skin problems like acne Feeling really tired or having trouble sleeping Headache Changes in sex drive

The signs of a period might differ from person to person, but observing any distinctive patterns your body develops can be an excellent way to detect the beginning of each cycle.

HOW TO MANAGE PERIOD DISCOMFORT?

Each female body is distinct and varies in this regard. The good news is that some of the discomforts may be controlled with simple advice even if period signs and symptoms are beyond your control.

Contrary to popular belief, bloating is not caused by drinking more water. You can relieve period-related stomach discomfort by drinking plenty of water.

Did you know that getting little sleep might make you feel tense and anxious? Some premenstrual symptoms are reported to worsen faster under stress.

Incorporating wholesome foods like fruits and vegetables might help the body experience less inflammation.

While everyone would agree that sleeping is a good idea, exercising can really aid with period management.

Even while PMS symptoms are not enjoyable, they will probably continue to be light enough not to significantly affect your daily life. It could be time to think about seeing a doctor if you start to feel uncomfortable enough to interfere with work, school, or social plans due to severe cramps, pains, or weariness.















