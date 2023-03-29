Home

10 Superfoods to Reduce Body Heat And Keep You Cool During Summers

Sick of hot, scorchy weather? Here’re 10 food items to keep you cool and hydrated in summers.

Diet For Summer Season: Summer has finally arrived! Some people can’t wait for this season to arrive, while few are against this hot and scorchy weather. People prefer to just sit under fans and can’t wait to switch on their AC’s, coolers and have yummy cold ice-creams, drinks etc. Diet can also affect our body’s reaction to the weather. Eating cooling foods, avoiding alcohol, and keeping proper weight can all help maintain keeping your body cool.

Lack of hydrating foods, drinking less water, having oily and fried foods everyday can cause high level of dehydration in body. While certain superfoods may not be fit for summer, some superfoods can help keep your body cool. To beat the heat this season, Here are some superfoods that can help you reduce body heat naturally and surely keep you cool and hydrated in summers.

FOODS TO KEEP YOU COOL THIS SUMMER:

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares in her Instagram post ‘The best foods for summer are light, refreshing and, most importantly those that keep you out of the hot kitchen. These fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables easily qualify as good thirst quenchers and coolants.”

Khus Sherbet made from the roots of the khus grass. Helps keep you hydrated, and reduces the redness in the eyes caused by excessive heat.

Sabja is one of the most cooling foods on earth.

Drinking Kokam Infused Water is a great way to reduce heat & inflammation. It helps to cool down your body. It prevents dehydration & reduces your chances of a heat stroke.

Barley Water helps prevent dehydration. Mint & Coriander Leaves remove body heat & simultaneously help detoxify the body.

Here are 10 food options that you can add in your diet to stay cool this summer:

Kokam Infused Water Khus Sherbet Sabja (Tukmaria) Seeds Barley Water Coconut Water Watermelon Butter Milk Coriander Leaves Mint Leaves Cucumber











