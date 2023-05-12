10 Ways to Enhance Your Beauty Regime By Shahnaz Husain

Home

From skin, to hair, beauty regime is not be treaded lightly upon. Expert, Shahnaz Husain has shared few ways to enhance our routine for that extra edge!

Skin care routine is the latest trend that has got some traction. People are now more than ever concerned and aware about their skin, hair and wholesome beauty care. Beauty is a matter of cultivating some good habits and getting rid of bad ones to last you a lifetime. Remembering little things helps in protecting and enhancing beauty. Here are some tips to give you that extra edge.

10 Beauty Tips For That Extra Edge

Keep your hair clean and never neglect shampooing the hair. It is very vital to your hair looking its best and staying healthy. After washing the hair wrap it in a towel and allow it to soak up moisture. Avoid rubbing the hair. It can leave the hair frizzy and dry. Avoid brushing wet hair. Use a wide toothed comb. Avoid using scrubs on skin with pimples, acne or rash. Scrubs should not be used on sensitive, dry, dehydrated skin, as they can deplete the skin of both oil and moisture. It can even cause peeling of the skin if it is too dry. At least once a week, give yourself a face mask. If your skin is oily, apply the face mask more often. Masks help to deep cleanse the skin and tighten it. They also improve the skin’s normal functions and help to delay aging signs. Choose the mask according to skin type. Remember to cleanse your face every night, removing make-up and all the pollutants which have been deposited during the day. Use a cream or gel cleanser for dry skin and cleansing milk for oily skin. Then, wash your face if you like. Glowing skin, which is free from blemishes, is the result of daily and appropriate cleansing. Remove cream with moist cotton wool, so that moisture is not depleted from the skin. Use a sunscreen before going out in the sun. Choose a sunscreen with a high SPF if you stay out in the sun for longer durations. When you return home, use a moisturizer, because the sun not only tans the skin, but depletes moisture. Cream your hands daily. The hands show age earlier than most other parts of the face and body. Apply cream on the hands after washing and bathing in the morning and again at night, before going to sleep. Get yourself good sunglasses. They not only protect your eyes from the sun, but also from dirt and pollutants in the air. Without them, your eyes may squint. Yes, habitual squinting leads to wrinkles around the eyes. Have sprouted cereals and lentils (moong and kala chana, for example). They are a storehouse of nutrients for healthy hair and skin. Add cucumber, tomatoes, juice of a lemon, pinch of salt and pepper, to make them more appetizing.















