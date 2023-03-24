Home

Diabetes Tips For Summer: 10 Ways to Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels in Humid Weather

Diabetes Tips: Summer season is almost here and diabetic people need to take a little more precautions. From sizzling temp to exhausting days, here are 10 ways to regulate blood sugar levels.

Diabetes Tips: Colours of spring all around. With pink, yellow and greens spreading all over, temperatures are beginning to rise. Summers is almost upon us. With drastic weather changes, Summer can begin any time soon and we must be ready for it. It is going to be sizzly, sweaty, and exhausting and we should take care of our fluid needs, diet etc. Especially, people with diabetes will have to be extra conscious because rising temperatures, can lead to certain diabetic complications. It may impact sweat glands, damage blood vessels or nerves etc. Heat stroke or exhaustion would be another medical emergency altogether. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetic people may get dehydrated more quickly and if blood vessels are impacted, it will reduce the body’s ability to cool down and may as well change how the body deals with insulin.

10 Ways to Manage Blood sugar Levels In Summers

Golden Rule, Stay Hydrated: Taking ample of fluids is one of the most important thing anybody could do specially in summers. Drink enough water and keep the body hydrated. Little Physical Activity would Be Okay: Not high intensity, but little activity and exercise is a good way to manage blood sugar. However, remember not to go out when the sun’s out or temperatures are soaring and humid. Say No To Caffeine: During high temperatures, consuming caffeine like coffee or any other energy drink can spike blood sugar. It also leads to the loss of water from the body. Monitoring Your Diabetes: Do not skip timely check up of blood sugar levels and insulin. consult a doctor in case you notice anything different or if the dosage needs to be altered due to the season. Summer Clothes To The Fore: One way to keep your body cool is to wear light coloured loose attire. Let the body breathe and keep its cools so it does hampers the inner blood vessels. Hello Sunscreen? Sunscreen is the most important thing when you go out (along with water). Sunburn can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, there wear your gear. Avoid Sweet Juice: Fresh juice is just the refreshing drink we need in summer. But, they have sweet content which again can increase sugar in your body. So, either have it in moderation or even better, make fresh fruit juice at home itself. Where Your High-Fiber Diet At Fiber-rich food is great for digestion, keeps you full, and prevents blood sugar to spike abruptly. Timely Medication: Taking the medication on time is pretty important and during such weather conditions, it is all the more required to stay disciplined with the medicine time. Time To go Out: Always be sure when you should go out to venture. Try to avoid it when the Sun is overhead and temperatures are soaring. And if you have to, be sure to apply sunscreen, cover yourself and also keep water in handy.











