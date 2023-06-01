Home

Lifestyle

14 Tips for Choosing a Right Handbag With Various Outfits

Want to make your handbag the focal point of your attire? Follow these tips with your handbag.

From adding final touches to your outfit to being the highlighting accessory for your ensemble, the handbag is a quintessential part of your attire. It can make or break your look, depending on how you style it. Just like every outfit looks good on certain body types similarly, the size of the bag and the occasion can drastically change the narration of the bag.

Here’s a listing of types of handbags to wear with different styles of dresses:

Tote bag:

A tote bag is a mid-large size bag with parallel handles that emerges on the sides of the pouch.



Dos:

Choose a neutral colour tote bag for work wear outfits to add to the formal attire.

When going out shopping or while travelling, take advantage of the spacious tote bag and slay in style.

Don’ts

Never pair a tote bag with an evening gown or a party dress, it can take away the spark from your dress and make it rather casual.

Buy Now

Shoulder Bag:



Also known as a messenger bag, this bag has a long strap that is placed right on your shoulder.

Dos:

When wearing a monochromatic outfit, choose a bag that is a pop of colour to the rather tonal outfit.

Make sure the shoulder strap is not too long. Adjust the strap, so the bag doesn’t go lower than your hips

With an already colourful outfit, choose a shoulder bag of contrasting colours.

This kind of bag works best with flowy dresses and semi-casual looks.

Don’t:

Don’t pair your shoulder bag with a casual outfit, it can look uncanny and out of place.

Don’t pair your shoulder bag with an evening gown or formal attire.

Buy Now

Sling bag:



Slightly smaller than other bags, this handbag has adjustable long straps and sits across your body. A sling bag is also known as a crossbody bag.

Do’s:

Carry this bag while travelling or with casual outfits as it has equal parts chic and comfortable.

Don’ts:

Don’t wear these bags with evening gowns or formal attire as it can ruin the whole look.

Buy Now

Evening Bag/Clutches:

A highly embellished or ornamented bag that is carried for dressier occasions.

Do’s :

Look for rhinestone, sequin or embellished work and let it take centre stage teamed with your evening gown.

Don’t :

Don’t carry too many items in your bag, you don’t want to hamper the structure of the rather pretty bag by overloading it.

Buy Now















