Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Diabetes: 3 Easy-to-do Asanas to Manage High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Diabetes can be controlled by yoga. Here are some powerful and easy-to-do yoga poses at home that helps in controlling high blood sugar levels naturally.

Yoga For Diabetes: 3 Easy-to-do Asanas to Manage High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally (Source: Freepik)

Diabetes is a serious health condition that increases the risk of heart diseases, blood pressure, kidney related diseases and eye problems. Stress is one of the major reasons for diabetes. It increases the secretion of glucagon in the body. The consistent practice of yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation can help to reduce stress in the mind and protect the body from its adverse effects. Diabetes can be controlled by yoga, there are many yoga poses, which induce pancreases to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar in the body. International yoga expert, Mansi Gulati shares some powerful and easy-to-do yoga poses at home that helps in controlling high blood sugar levels naturally.

3 Best Yoga Asanas to Control High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally:

Pawanmukhasana: Lie flat on your back on a smooth surface, ensuring that your feet are together, and your arms are placed beside your body. Take a deep breath. As you exhale, bring your knees towards your chest, and press your thighs on your abdomen. Clasp your hands around your legs as if you are hugging your knees. Hold the asana while you breathe normally. Every time you exhale, make sure you tighten the grip of the hands on the upper shins and increase the pressure on your chest. Every time you inhale, ensure that you loosen the grip. Exhale and release the pose after you rock and roll from side to side about three to five times. Relax. Balasana: The way to do Balasana yoga is quite easy. To perform this asana, bend both knees and sit on the floor by bending the neck and back towards the floor and keeping the hands beside you. Stay in this position for 12 to 15 seconds. This will increase insulin circulation and manage your blood sugar levels under control. Setu Bandha asana (Bridge pose): Lie down flat on your back on a hard surface, preferably on a mat. Bend your knees and make sure to place your legs hip-width apart. Put your hands beside you with the palm facing downwards. Putting the pressure on the floor through your hands, lift your back. Lift such that your chin is touching your chest, without any movement or effort. Inhale and lift your torso is little up. Make sure your knees and ankles are aligned in a straight line. Your thighs should be parallel to the floor. Hold on to your breath for a few seconds and release. Repeat the process a few times.











