Morning Fatigue: 3 Expert-Backed Tips to Avoid Waking up Sleepy or Tired in Morning

Sometimes being exhausted when you wake up is typically nothing to worry about but constant fatigue might be a sign of a sleep disorder or other health issue.

Morning Fatigue: Even when we’ve officially gotten enough sleep, we’ve all experienced those mornings when we simply can’t seem to get out of bed without feeling drowsy. If this tiredness lasts for a lengthy period of time, it may start to severely influence your ability to live life to the fullest. Many of us drink a lot of coffee on gloomy days to energize ourselves. However, drinking too much coffee can make us nervous and agitated. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “If you find yourself waking up exhausted most mornings, your body may be trying to tell you something.” The health expert further shared tips that can keep you supercharged.

3 TIPS TO AVOID MORNING FATIGUE

Check For Nutrient Deficiencies: Nutrient deficiencies may lead you to feel exhausted on a daily basis – When iron levels are low, your cells don’t get the oxygen they need, which can leave you feeling tired. B12 is critical for oxygen delivery and energy production, so low levels can cause extreme fatigue. Additionally, a vitamin D deficiency, because vitamin D seems to help mitochondria—the part of a cell that generates energy. Work For Restful Sleep: Melatonin is a hormone produced in your body. It’s partially responsible for regulating a person’s circadian rhythm, or their sleep-wake cycle. Foods with naturally occurring melatonin include pistachios/grapes/ tomatoes. Start The Day With Right Stretches: To rev up your energy level and tackle your fatigue, practice the Child’s Pose/Savasana/Butterfly pose. These yoga asanas regularly increase your endurance, recharge and energize you for the rest of the day by improving blood circulation and opening up blocked channels throughout the body.

You may take steps to minimize the amount of time you spend feeling groggy in the morning and to increase your energy levels throughout the day.

