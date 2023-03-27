Home

Weight Loss: 3 Kitchen Spices to Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

Weight Loss Tips: Spices not only give the flavour and texture of your favourite food, but they also aid to speed up your metabolism.



Weight Loss Tips: In addition to the two primary measures you must take to lose weight, which are a healthy diet and exercise, you must also make sure that you incorporate all the supplementary elements that can help you lose weight into your diet. Ingredients that are rich with health benefits abound in our Indian cooking. Indian cuisines are completely dependent on spices. Did you know that if you indulge in food rich in these spices, losing weight can be enjoyable? They contain substantial levels of calcium, magnesium, and iron. The majority of spices also boost the body’s absorption of nutrients and have antioxidant properties. Health expert Dr Chaitali Rathod reveals the three Indian spices from the kitchen pharmacy to shed those extra kilos.

ADD THESE 3 KITCHEN SPICES TO YOUR DIET FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Jeera: Cumin Seeds or Jeera work best for digestion, it’s properties are light-to-digest, dry, Hot in potency, and balance kapha and vata dosha. It will help to reduce your weight with correct your digestion! You can chew roasted cumin after meals or make tea from it and use it for weight loss. Ajwain: Carom Seeds or Ajwain is a famous Indian spice if you have gastric issues & have abdomen discomfort this spice works wonderfully! For weight loss with correction of bloating have Ajwain water once a day! Boil 1/2 tsp of ajwain with 1 glass of hot water soaked for 10 min, wait for it to warm -strain & have it. Methi: Take 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds or Methi and add into warm water soaked for 2-3 hours have this water with chewing these seeds.

Try to have these spices used with food to enhance the adaptability of the food, increase metabolism & gain more benefits from specific spices, says the health expert.

