3 Serious Mistakes to Avoid While Drinking Water From Copper Vessel

According to expert, water kept in a copper vessel is beneficial for the body but should be consumed in a proper manner.

Copper water is an emerging trend that promotes the practice of storing drinking water in a copper container or copper water bottle. It is a beverage that you make it by storing drinking water in a copper vessel. Drinking water kept in a copper container strengthens immunity and digestion. Apart from this, this water is also beneficial in weight loss, arthritis pain, cholesterol, and high BP.

According to Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, water kept in a copper vessel is beneficial for the body but should be consumed in a proper manner. So, to keep this in mind, here are 3 types of mistakes that you should avoid while drinking water in a copper vessel or bottle. Not considering these rules can affect your health and may cause copper toxicity in the body.

Avoid These 3 Mistakes While Drinking Water From Copper Bottle

1. Drinking water from the copper bottle throughout the day

If you have been drinking water that has been stored in a copper bottle or vessel throughout the day then, chances are high that you might be at the risk of copper toxicity. It can cause severe nausea, dizziness, abdominal pain and can result in liver and kidney failure. If excess amounts of copper get infused into the water, it can have potential side effects on the health.

2. Lemon and honey water in a copper bottle/vessel

Often, we have a lemon and honey drink on an empty stomach in the morning for its many health benefits but drinking it from a copper glass should be completely avoided. The acid found in lemon reacts with copper. It can also cause stomach pain, stomach gas and vomiting.

3. Washing copper water bottles on a regular basis

Rinse well after every use with clean water. (The same as any other reusable water bottle).

Thorough cleaning using salt & lemon is recommended every 30 days. This will prevent oxidation staining. The natural process of oxidation will take place with any copper vessel storing water. If natural oxidation staining occurs too quickly, the benefits of the copper bottle will lessen.















