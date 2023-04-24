4 Ayurvedic Tips to Protect Your Nose Against Dust & Allergy

Home

Nose Health: The nose is like a doorway to reaching our head. Any obstruction or disease of the nose can affect our head quicker than you realise. The nose is just not a sense organ but also an important structure of respiration. It protects our lungs from harmful bacteria and allergens too. It is considered one of the fastest routes for medicine administration and is said to be the best route to address head disorders. Ayurvedic doctor and wellness coach Vara Yanamandra shares the Ayurvedic tips for a healthy nose. According to the expert, “Nose is just not a sense organ but also an important structure of respiration. It protects our lungs from harmful bacteria and allergens too.” She continued, “Nose is considered one of the fastest routes for medicine administration.”

4 AYURVEDIC WAYS TO KEEP YOUR NOSE HEALTHY

Cleanse: Keep your home clean and ventilate it well. Try neti or salt water to cleanse your sinuses to flush excess fluid out. Protect: If you tend to struggle with allergies, a single drop of ghee inside your nose could potentially avoid the contact of allergens with your nasal mucosa. Strengthen: If you have congestion, inhale a little bit of dry powder. It aids in healing any inflammation and removes allergens from the nasal mucosa. Stimulate: Regular nasal instillation with ‘anutailam‘ aids in the overall health of your head. It can relieve headaches, stimulate hair growth and enhance mental function.

Did you know that your entire body may feel the effects of a nasal issue? A congested nose from a cold can make it difficult for you to breathe, sleep, or relax.

We frequently receive praise and criticism for our noses. Some people adore their noses, while others wish they could change them. It carries out essential life activities, and for its part in keeping you alive, safe, and frequently delighted, it truly deserves great kudos.











