Home

Health

Thyroid Diet: 4 Best Foods to Have Before-Bed For Managing Thyroid Levels

Thyroid Diet: Following a certain dietary habit can help manage thyroid levels in the longer run.

Thyroid Diet: Midnight snacking is a common habit that is soul satisfying but not that healthy. Even after a healthy, delicious meal sometimes we do crave for more. Maybe some chips, mixtures, biscuits or maybe cup noodles. But, it is important to let go of this habit. People with thyroid should pay extra attention to their dietary habits. It is always better to have a dietary regime for a healthy lifestyle. Yes, following regimes is not as easy as it sounds bit a meal plan does help for sure. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared on her Instagram, “Right bedtime routine can restore your sleep quality and make a huge difference to your thyroid health.”

Thyroid Diet: 4 Easy Bed Time Routine For Thyroid

1. 4-5 Soaked cashews

Cashews contain the mineral selenium, which plays an important role in ensuring proper thyroid function, regulating thyroid levels, and protecting the thyroid’s tissue against oxidative stress.

2. 2 Coconut pieces

Coconut has high levels of medium-chain fatty acids which increase metabolism and energy levels and help regulate blood sugar, which could contribute to improved thyroid health.

3. 1 tsp Chia seeds (soaked)

Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that may help decrease inflammation in the thyroid gland related to conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, DeQuervain’s thyroiditis or other forms of thyroiditis.

4. 1 tbsp Roasted pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc, which is critical to thyroid health and is required for the synthesis of thyroid hormones. Also, pumpkin seeds are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. The zinc, copper, and selenium in pumpkin seeds can also affect sleep duration and quality.

Apart from these, citrus-rich fruits, legumes, and green teas are some other options that help manage thyroid levels in the body. Dietary habits along with a generic lifestyle schedule do have an impact on te body. Therefore, we must be mindful of the way we live, eat and sleep.

A healthy diet, a healthy body!











