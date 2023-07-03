Menu
4 Common Summer Diseases That You May be Prone to And How to Prevent Them

To enjoy this vibrant season, it’s important to take precautions to keep common summer diseases at bay.

4 Common Summer Diseases That You May be Prone to And How to Prevent Them

Summer can be very hot and uncomfortable to deal with. Over this, the hot weather might make you prone to various other diseases. There are several infections that are more common in the summertime than in any other season during the year. If you wish to enjoy this vibrant season, it’s important to exercise and take precautions to keep common diseases at bay. Well, in this article we will be discussing some common summer diseases that you must be aware of!

4 Common Diseases in Summers And How to Prevent Them

1. Heatstroke: When body overheats due to high temperatures, heatstroke results. It could possibly result in severe dehydration. Though this condition can be easily managed, if the symptoms deteriorate, it may lead to coma. You can prevent heatstroke by staying hydrated, limiting sun exposure, wearing loose and light-coloured clothes, and seeking shade or staying under ccol temperature during the warmest hours of the day.

2. Dehydration: During summer, dehydration is a frequent problem which is due to increased perspiration and that can cause the body to lose vital electrolytes and fluids. It is essential to consume enough of fluids, especially electrolyte-rich drinks and water, to avoid dehydration. Avoid consuming sugary or caffeinated drinks in excess since they might exacerbate dehydration.

3. Chicken Pox: One of the most deadly summer diseases in India is pox or chicken pox. This viral condition manifests as small fluid-filled blisters all over the body. This contagious disease spreads through air-borne particles that are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes or of the caregiver comes in direct with the infected person. The best you can do is to get a chicken pox shot and prevent yourself from being around the infected person.

4. Foodborne Illnesses: The risk of contracting a foodborne disease rises during summer, often due to bad hygiene practices, insufficient refrigeration, and eating contaminated food. It’s critical to follow good food hygiene practices, which include frequent hand washing, thorough cooking, timely refrigeration of perishables, and avoiding the consumption of raw or undercooked meats, shellfish, and eggs.

(Inputs: Dr. Ashish Bajaj- Head Technical Operation -North Zone , Oncquest Laboratories Ltd. Gurugram)










