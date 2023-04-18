Home

Ramadan 2023: 4 Delectable And Healthy Recipes For Iftar

Muslims all throughout the world observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. They break their fast with a late-night meal known as Iftar throughout this holy month.

Iftaar Recipes: Imagine the aroma of freshly baked bread, the sizzle of grilled meats flavoured with spices, and the sight of brilliant colours and tastes exploding from each dish. It all comes down to that during Iftar. Ramadan is a festival, not merely a food festival. It’s a time to deepen one’s faith, grow spiritually, and be compassionate and giving to others. Additionally, you can fast for 30 days, from sunrise to sunset, in order to forgo food and liquids and instead give your attention to your inner self. Jyoti, a food content creator from Moj shares the delicious healthy recipes of quinoa methi tikki and carrot poriyal baked puffs that you can make for your iftaari.

How to Make Quinoa Methi Tikki?

Ingredients

Quinoa – 150 gm

Mashed potatoes – 50 gm

Dried fenugreek – 50 gm

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Rice flour – 25 gms

Refined oil – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Chopped ginger – 2 tsp

Chopped green chilli – 1 tsp

Black salt

Salt

Step-By-Step Recipe:

Rinse the quinoa under running water for at least 30 seconds. Drain the water. On a gentle flame, steam the quinoa until well cooked. Heat oil in a pan. Add the cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Add the chopped ginger and quinoa and sauté well. Set aside. Allow the quinoa mixture to cool. Then add mashed potatoes, green chilli, salt, black salt, cumin powder, fenugreek, and rice flour. Divide the mixture into equal parts and make round patties. Heat oil on a griddle and shallow fry the patties till they become light golden brown in colour. Serve hot at Iftar time.

How to Make Carrot Poriyal Baked Puffs?

Ingredients For the Poriyal

Carrots – 150 gm

Moong Dal – ​1 tbsp

Urad Dal – 1 tbsp

Coconut (fresh, grated) – 3 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1 tsp

Red Chillies – 2

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric Seeds – 1 tsp

Curry Leaves – ​5-10

​Salt

Ingredients For Dough

Black Wheat Flour – 250 gm

Olive Oil – 30 ml

Water – 100 to 120 ml

Salt – 1 tsp

Step-By-Step Recipe:

Chop the carrots and soak the moong daal and urad daal. Heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and soaked daal. Stir fry the daal until it is golden brown. Add curry leaves, chopped carrots, and red chilli and fry for 2 minutes. ​Add water. Cover the pan and cook until all the water has evaporated. Add grated coconut and fry for another two minutes. Keep it aside to cool. For the dough, add olive oil to the flour and mix well. Add water and knead it into a semi-soft dough. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Roll the dough and form a 6-inch gujiya shape. Add the poriyal into it. Lightly brush it with olive oil and bake for 15-20 minutes. Serve with carrot chutney for Iftar.

Mango is a beloved fruit for its sweet tropical flavour which is also nutrient-dense, containing vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate. Its versatility makes it easy for anyone to incorporate it into their cooking, whether in sweet dishes like smoothies and desserts, or savoury dishes like chutneys and curries. Furthermore, mango’s high water content makes it a natural thirst quencher, perfect for summer. Neetika Ligga food content creator at Moj shares delectable mango recipes like mango pudding and mango chutney for your iftaari.

How to Make Mango Pudding?

Ingredients

Chopped mangoes -1 cup

Mango pulp – 3 cups

Bread slices – 6

Fanta or any tangy syrup

Hide n Seek biscuits (broken into pieces) – 1 packet

Chocolate syrup

Whipped cream – 2 cups

Dry fruits for garnishing (optional)

Step-By-Step Recipe:

Take 6 slices of bread and trim off the edges. In a shallow bowl, pour 1 cup of Fanta and dip the bread slices in it. Ensure that both sides are well coated. Place the first layer of Fanta-dipped bread slices in a rectangular dish or a loaf pan. Pour half a cup of mango pulp on top of the bread slices and spread it evenly. Take 8-10 chocolate-coated biscuits and dip them in half a cup of chocolate syrup. Ensure that the biscuits are coated well on all sides. Arrange the chocolate-coated biscuits on top of the mango pulp layer. Place another layer of Fanta-dipped bread slices on top of the chocolate biscuits. Pour the remaining half cup of mango pulp on top of the bread slices and spread it evenly. In a separate bowl, whip 1 cup of cream until soft peaks form. Spread the whipped cream on top of the mango pulp layer. Sprinkle a cup of diced mango cubes and half a cup of dried fruit on top of the whipped cream. Cover the dish with cling film and refrigerate it for a minimum of 4 hours or until set. Once set, remove the cling film and serve the dessert chilled.

How to Make Mango Salsa?

This mango salsa is made with sweet, ripe mangoes, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime. It has a terrific sweet and spicy tang that works well with your favourite food, nachos, meal bowls or tortilla chips!

Ingredients

Peeled & chopped mango – 1

Finely chopped red bell pepper – ¼ cup

Finely chopped onion – ¼ cup

Finely chopped jalapeno or green chillies – 1 tbsp

Chopped cilantro – 2 tbsp

Lime juice – 2 tbsp

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

Step-By-Step Recipe:

Mix all the ingredients. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes. Refrigerate before serving. (Optional)











