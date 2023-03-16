Home

Chair Yoga For Elderly: 4 Effective Asanas To Perform While Sitting

Incase you are not able to perform full fledged yoga with your entire body, there are few asanas that can be performed while sitting as well.

Chair Yoga: What do you think when someone says ‘yoga’? Flexibility, relaxation, calming activity. It is all true, yoga is pretty much for everyone. From lying down floors, standing or sitting on chair, yoga poses can be performed and are versatile in that sense. Yes, you read that right. Sitting yoga, yoga on chair is a thing. If you have some injury in your lower body, you may try some sitting yoga asanas (ofcourse after due advise from doctors incase of injury). Often, elderly people opt for this method of mind-body relaxation. Chair yoga or sitting yoga has benefits like regular yoga. It can aid with pain in neck, back, fatigue, stress etc.

If you are going for chair yoga, make sure you have a stable chair on which you can sit comfortably.

4 Effective Chair Yoga Asanas

Seated Forward Bend – Paschimottanasana: Sit upright with hands by your side. Then slowly move your torso towards your thighs. This massages the intestine helping in digestion. Exhale while going down and inhale as you come back up. Reverse Arm Hold: This is a good yoga asana for improving the posture, breathing, and in meditating stress. Sit upright and extend your hands side way with palms down. As you exhale, bend the shoulders a little forward, roll the hands behind your back and try to clasp your palms, or hold fingers. Hold the posture for few seconds. One Leg Stretch: Move a little towards the edge of your seat but remain comfortable. Sitting in upright position, stretch out one of the legs with heels resting on floor and toes pointing towards to the ceiling. Slowly bend forward and try to touch both your hands on your leg. Stretch only as much as your body allows. Parivrtta Sukhasana (Seated Twist) – This yoga pose can help with lower back pain, blood circulation and digestion. Sit upright and raise your arms by the side. As you exhale, twist back on side of the shoulder side ways and slowly lower your body. First, twist right shoulder and bend down towards right knee with your left arm.











