4 Effective DIY Face Packs For Brides-to-be, 3rd One Gives Instant Glow

Looking for safe and reasonable options to brighten up your face with a radiant glow? Here’s a list of 4 DIY face packs to help you achieve just that.

Maintaining healthy skin while you are flipping out in midst of the wedding madness is quite a task! Going through a kaleidoscope of emotions, your skin health also takes a toll. While there are a number of artificial treatments to help you go achieve that instant glow, home remedies are the safest and cheapest option you can opt for.

Here’s listing 4 DIY face packs for that shiny bright skin:

Banana Honey And Yogurt Face Pack for Tan & Dullness: Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, this face pack is best to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Banana helps in treating blemishes and acne because it’s rich in zinc and manganese. Mixed with yogurt and honey, they help in soothing the skin, providing proper moisturization and brightening up the complexion.

Method: Take ½ mashed banana and mix it with 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Create a thin layer of this paste and apply it all over your face and neck. Wash it off after 15 mins and voila you are all set for beautiful and bright skin. Multani Mitti Face Pack for Brightening: Multani Mitti has been known for its healing and brightening properties. This pack is perfect for summer as the clay gives a very soothing effect. The healing properties of multani mitti help in reducing dark spots, regulating sebum production, and maintaining the overall complexion. This face pack can be combined with sandalwood or turmeric for better results.

Method: Take 1 tablespoon of multani mitti and mix it with turmeric or sandalwood for that radiant impact and add 1 teaspoon of rose water to thin out the consistency. Apply the paste evenly and keep it for 20 mins and wash it off once it’s dry. Papaya & Aloe vera Face Mask: From exfoliating your skin to keeping it soft and supple, papaya has enzymes that help you keep your skin blemish and acne free. It can be mixed with honey to amp up the nourishment.

Method: Take half medium-sized papaya and add it with 2 tablespoons of honey to form a proper paste. Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash it off for soft and supple skin. Aloe, lemon, and honey face pack: Another simple and feasible face mask option, whose ingredients can be easily found in the pantry, is this one. Aloe vera has been known for its great source of smoothness whereas, honey combined with it can double up the miniaturization and lemon helps in healing dark spots and cleaning away the toxins.

Method: Take 2 tablespoon of aloe vera juice and mix it with 1 tablespoon of lemon and 1 teaspoon of honey. Make a thick consistency and wash it after 15 minutes.

