Iron Deficiency Anemia: 4 Effective Ways to Boost Low Iron Levels in Young Women

Iron deficiency is very common. Here are few foods items that help boost iron absorption in the body.

Iron is an important micronutrient that is crucial in carrying oxygen to all body parts. This vital mineral is essential as it builds energy, boosts immunity and supports cognitive development in children.

Approximately 65-70% of the iron in the body is found in haemoglobin- a protein present in the red blood cells (RBCs) that carries oxygen to every cell. Among the different types of anemia, the most prevailing one is iron deficiency anemia, caused when the body lacks enough iron to make haemoglobin. A deficiency of iron can lead to weakness, fatigue, dizziness, hair fall, pale skin, brittle nails, impaired immunity, and others.

As per research, Iron deficiency is commonly seen in young girls or women known as iron-deficiency anemia, which impacts the blood’s ability to carry oxygen throughout the body. The Cleveland Clinic says the most common causes of iron-deficiency anemia are those that involve blood loss, including heavy menstrual periods. The body gets iron from food, and not getting enough iron from food, such as due to eating a vegan or vegetarian diet, can also lead to deficiency. Here are several dietary and non-dietary factors that can enhance/inhibit iron absorption in the body.

4 Effective Ways to Boost Low Iron Levels:

Include more vitamin C-rich foods: Pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C can help maximize the absorption of non-heme iron in the body. Include foods rich in vitamin C such as amla in the form of murabba/pickle/candy/juice; fruits and vegetables such as guava, berries, orange, lemon, kiwi, pineapple, papaya, broccoli, bell pepper, tomato, kale, cauliflower, cabbage, and others.

Avoid caffeinated beverages with meals: The tannins in tea/coffee can hinder iron absorption if taken with meals or immediately after meals. Therefore, maintaining a gap of at least an hour between your meals and caffeinated beverages is recommended.

Avoid excessive use of laxatives: An excessive intake of laxatives can result in micronutrient deficiencies- including iron- as they get eliminated from the body along with the fibre. Increased fibre intake can also damage the gut lining which blocks the absorption of nutrients in the body. Poor absorption of vitamin B12 in the body leads to a medical condition known as pernicious anaemia, in which our body cannot make enough red blood cells due to vitamin 12 deficiency. It is therefore recommended to be watchful of fibre/laxative consumption in the daily routine.

No crash diets: Stay away from crash or fad diets as they make you compromise the nutritional needs of your body. Crash or extremely low-calorie diets may be beneficial for attaining short-term weight loss, but it deprives your body of the essential nutrients it needs to work harmoniously. Therefore, its imperative to adhere to a nutritionally balanced diet. Get your iron and haemoglobin levels checked every six months and consult a doctor to include the required supplements if the levels are too low to be fulfilled by diet.
















