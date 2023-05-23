Home

Makeup Hacks: 4 Game-Changing Tricks to Apply Makeup Quickly

Makeup hacks: These easy and effective hacks can save your cost and also simplify your life!

Makeup Hacks: The world of makeup is wide and huge and while it is all fun and games, it can also get quite intimidating, especially if you are a newbie! Thanks to the evolution of social media, makeup experts keep us updated on the ever-changing trends in this industry! These informational tutorials are not just time-saving but they also simplify the rather complicated process of makeup application.

Even if you are someone who has got your hands dirty (just literally!) in this business, the ever-changing trends might question your capabilities as an artist and it’s safe to say that you would be surprised to see something new each time.

Here’s listing 5 game-changing makeup hacks that every girl must try :

Using a powder on lashes before mascara: If you are someone who even irks at the thought of applying fake lashes but still loves the idea of wearing them then this hack is for you! Get long, voluminous lashes by applying a thick layer of loose powder on your natural lashes and then instantly coat them with mascara. This trick can help in giving an illusion of heavy lashes without going through the pain and irritation of wearing lashes. Blush Under Foundation: To get that flashy look from within, try this game-changing technique! Reverse the rather usual application of makeup, apply the blush first, and then wear your foundation over it. This makeup hack will make your cheeks blush like Hania Amir. Apply only liquid or creamy products before the foundation as the powder blush can create patchiness. Celebrity Glow: To get that glowing, dewy finish like celebrities, take a pinch of powder highlighter and mix it with your moisturizer and apply it on all the exposed areas. This technique can make your face and body shine like a snow globe. Red Lipstick As A Colour Corrector: Ran out of your dark circle colour corrector? Worry not, we have a quick hack for you. Take your red colour lipstick and apply it on your under eyes, simply layer your foundation over it and finally lock that in with a concealer or loose powder.

