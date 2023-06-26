Menu
Search
Subscribe
Fashion & Lifestyle

4 Mistakes to Avoid While Eating The King of Fruits

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Health
  • Mango Side Effects: 4 Mistakes to Avoid While Eating The King of Fruits

As much as we adore this wonderful fruit, eating too many mangoes may be bad for your health if you don’t do it right.

Mango mistakes
Mango Side Effects: 4 Mistakes to Avoid While Eating The King of Fruits

Mango Side Effects: Every year, people eagerly anticipate the arrival of this in-season fruit at the grocery store to enjoy mango. In the summer, mango is used in a variety of dishes including shakes, desserts, and smoothies.  Each kind of mango, grown in diverse regions of the nation, has a unique flavour all its own. They are not only delicious, but they also contain antioxidants, vital vitamins, and minerals that hydrate the body and guard it from illness during the hot months.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says, “Seasonal fruits are for everyone, and yes that includes mango even if you have diabetes. But what’s important when you eat fruits that have the potential to raise your blood sugars is the QUANTITY.” The expert reveals that there’s no one way to eat fruits and shares common mistakes to avoid while eating the king of fruit.

4 COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID WHILE EATING MANGOES

  1. Avoid Juices & Shakes: Please have it as it is and avoid juices, and shakes because the added sugar and dairy will cause a spike in your insulin levels
  2. Don’t Take it in Morning: Don’t have it first thing in the morning because it will keep you feeling hungry throughout the day.
  3. Pair it With Nuts: Best to pair it with nuts and have it as a mid-morning or evening snack, so blood sugars don’t rise
  4. Restricted Quantity: No more than 100g in a day. Because even though it’s a low glycemic load and moderate glycemic index fruit what we fail to consider is people who already have a compromised glucose tolerance by which I mean if you have insulin resistance or if you are diabetic then the way any sort of carbs not just mango, will react differently in your body. Because what no one’s telling you is glycemic index increases if you have more than 100-120g in one day which can trigger a quick rise and drop in your insulin levels.

Mango’s strong antioxidant content has several positive effects on your health. Mango consumption may boost digestion, lower the risk of heart disease, and boost immunity. Mango overindulgence, however, might result in allergies and diarrhoea. So, use moderation and, if you are hypersensitive to mangoes, steer clear of them.










Source link

Previous article
Why is BCCI Delaying Indias T20 Squad Announcement For West Indies Tour? Captain Rohit Sharma & Possible REASONS
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan Praise KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session on Twitter Goes VIRAL
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights