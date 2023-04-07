Home

Jeera Ajwain Water For Belly Fat And Bloating: 4 Reasons Why You MUST Drink This Magic Portion Everyday

Jeera-Ajwain water works like magic to increase metabolism for weight loss whilst reducing belly fat and bloating during menstruation.



Jeera Ajwain Water Benefits: Dealing with periods yet again? Many people find that time of the month to be painful due to the symptoms it brings with it. If the terrible pain, muscle cramps, and sluggishness weren’t bothering you so much, the bloating in your stomach undoubtedly would. Unable to lose weight? Well…it takes time to lose weight; it’s not something you can do immediately. Even a small amount of effort can have a significant impact. Wondering how to do it all? A spice-infused water can make all the difference! Cumin (jeera) seeds, carom (ajwain) seeds, and fenugreek (methi) seeds are used to make the miraculous beverage. Dietician Shikha Kumari reveals the health benefits of Jeera Ajwain water along with the recipe for the weight loss drink.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF JEERA AJWAIN WATER?

Jeera Ajwain water aids in weight loss, digestion improvement, and bloating during your period. Jeera Ajwain water is packed with antioxidants, which help to improve digestion and enhance the metabolism rate. Jeera Ajwain water reduces the level of bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. Jeera Ajwain water also helps to remove toxic elements from the body.

Daily consumption of jeera water can support a healthy digestive tract, which will improve overall physical performance.

HOW TO PREPARE JEERA AJWAIN WATER?

Ingredients:

1/4tbsp Ajwain

1/4tbsp Jeera

1/4tbsp Methi

1 small cube of jaggery

2glass water

Method:

Mix cumin seeds, carom seeds & fenugreek seeds in the jar of water and leave it overnight.

Strain the water in the morning and drink the water first thing in the morning.

Another way of having this drink is in the form of tea.

Boil the water till the time the water is reduced to half and then consume it like tea. To enhance the taste add some grated ginger, jaggery and lemon to your drink.

