Fashion Hacks: 4 Restyling Tips to Turn Your Old Clothes Into New

Fashion hacks: Bored of your minimalistic wardrobe? Here are four different ways of re-styling your old clothes into brand new pieces.

Do you also open your wardrobe and the boredom sweeps over? The same old pants or body suit makes you want to yawn your way out of dressing up? Splurging a hefty amount of money and re-vamping your entire closet seems the only option to spark up your fashion game? Before you go out and blow a paycheck, consider these re-styling options that can give your outfits a chic makeover and no one can tell if you have worn these clothes before.

Here listing 5 new ways to re-wear your old clothes as new

Skirt as dress: Take your A-line flared skirt and put one side of the waisted band over the shoulder and the other side under the shoulder, this way you’ll be able to create a one-shoulder dress silhouette. To complete this look, add a belt or a belted bag, earrings, and heels. Voila! Now you have a brand new dress altogether. Bodysuit as crop top: Tired of wearing your old bodysuit? Time to transform it. Simply take the front tail of your bodysuit and wrap it around your neckline and take it around from the other. This way, it would have the look of a bustier top. For the back tail, simply tuck it inside your bra. Now you have a new bustier. You can complete this look by pairing it with cargo, sneakers, and a sling bag. Oversized shirt as crop shirt: Bored of wearing your oversized shirt as a layer for your clothes? Give your shirt a chic turnover. Firstly, button up the collar button and then take the third button and hook over the collar and tie it. This way the length of your shirt will be shortened and you would have a new cropped shirt look. You can pair this look with high-waist jeans or pants. Pants as halter top: This is one of the most interesting makeovers you can do. Simply take the waist side of your formal pants and tie it around your neck with the help of a safety pin and take the bottom side of the pants and tie it around your waist.

