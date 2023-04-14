Home

Lifestyle

4 Trendy Ways to Style Cycling Shorts Like Shehnaaz Gill And Deepika Padukone

Looking for inspiration to style biker shorts like celebrities, here’s how to recreate them the way Shehnaaz Gill and Deepika Padukone have styled them.

Wearing cycling shorts as an outwear was a trend that started in the West. Most fashion enthusiasts would assume that the American Royalty Kim was the one who started the biker-shorts-as-real-pants-trend but much to our surprise, this trend was actually started by the British royalty, Princess Diana. But, why are we talking about it today? Because our desi celebs have caught on the trend now and we can’t resist replicating them for you.

From red carpet looks to airport avatars, Bollywood celebrities have given us major inspiration by leaving their own mark on this trend. Here’s listing down how you can restyle this athleisure fit in many ways by taking inspiration from the Bollywood divas.

Shehnaz Gill: The Punjabi singer, actress, and model recently made heads turn by flaunting her boss lady style as she arrived for the trailer launch of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan‘ which also marks her Bollywood debut. The fashionista was seen wearing not-so-regular shorts with a black corset, and a black blazer – which was the perfect blend of edgy and sexiness. Her unconventional style gave us major goals and this chic spin to athleisure wear for the red carpet inspired us to take our biker shorts for party wear. Priyanka Chopra: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s style has always been on the radar and her off-duty fashion choices have always got better with time. She was seen acing the biker shorts by pairing a white shirt over it with black sneakers and a cross-body bag. This outfit passes a doing-daily-chores look and is even perfect for a semi-formal look if you simply switch sneakers with heels and the cross-body bag with a tote bag. Nora Fatehi: Nora has always made bold and striking fashion statements. She was seen wearing black biker shorts with a black crop top teamed with a jacket and minimal accessories. This look can be a great spin if you want to upgrade your daily-wear wardrobe and step out for a movie night. Deepika Padukone: Deepika has always caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her effortless choice of outfits. She was seen creating a striking airport look in black biker shorts with white shirts teamed with a denim jacket. Her accessories included white sneakers, hoops, and a pair of glasses. Adding the right touch of glamour to the rather comfortable airport look, this look has given us major airport look goals!

Hope you liked these outfit ideas, do tell us which one was your favourite re-creation.







