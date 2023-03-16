Home

Weight Loss Routine: 4 Ways To Kickstart Your Day With To Shed Extra Kilos

Weight Loss: A dedicated, regime is essential for maintaining a routine when trying to lose those extra kilos and extra fat.

Weight Loss Routine: Diet, exercise, lifestyle, everything needs changes when one embarks on a journey towards weight loss. It is important to maintain a healthy weight, shed the extra fat and kilos and have a fit body. Specially in these contemporary times when several of us are guilty of living a sedentary lifestyle with near to zero physical activity, too much access to unhealthy, processed and fried food and work life that require constantly sitting infront of the screen. Meanwhile, the weight loss regime not only helps to keep a fit body but also improves overall lifestyle too. From diet, exercising to lifestyle, everything needs a reset or minor tweaks when reducing fat. One needs to follow a proper routine as well to maintain it. So, how do you start your day is important too. There are few things that one can follow for a good morning routine.

Weight Loss Morning Routine

Glass Of Water: One or two glasses of water before breakfast may help to loose weight. Drinking water curbs cravings, satiates instant appetite and stimulates metabolism to help burn calories. High-Protein Breakfast: There is a reason why breakfast is considered an important meal. Your choice of food can determine the course of your day. Why is high protein breakfast important? Because it helps to keep the stomach full longer and dilute all the cravings that may or may not lead to you to your guilty pleasure food. It also helps with less weight gain.

High protein food: eggs, greek yogurt, almonds, chia seeds, green peas peanuts Workout: Morning exercises aid in weight loss. A good workout routine right before breakfast can help increase metabolism and burn fat faster. Good Sleep Routine: A good sleep is mostly overlooked and down in priority list, but it does not deserve that place. It is extremally important to help your function optimally throughout the day. If you are on a weight loss regime, that try to have a good 7-8 hours of sleep everyday for the body to be able to rest, naturally heal all the wear and tear from inside. While waking up early is not exactly how it helps in weight loss but it it will give you time plan your day and, complete chores, workout before your kick start your day further. Meditation: Too much stress and anxiety is not good for health so, meditation helps alleviates the stress. It also stimuates parasympathetic nervous system, he,ps regulte heartbeat, blood dugar levels and blood pressure. Mindfull meditation also helps you to gprep up for a productive day ahead that will aid you and help you channelise your energy towards your weight loss regime.











