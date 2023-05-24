Home

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Ayurvedic Foods to Shed Those Extra Kilos in Summer

Weight Loss Diet: You can now shed those extra kilos with Ayurvedic foods. They may burn fat naturally, cleanse body, and increase metabolism.



Weight Loss Diet: As the temperature rises and summer sets in, many individuals strive to shed those extra pounds and achieve their weight loss goals. India.com got in touch with Consultant & Advisor at LYEF Wellness Dr Lakshmi Varma K to share a natural and balanced approach to weight management. By incorporating Ayurvedic principles and consuming specific foods suitable for the summer season, you can support your weight loss journey while nourishing your body. Did you know that calorie is just one aspect of losing weight? Other essential components for your weight loss journey include living a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and practising mindful eating.

5 AYURVEDIC FOODS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Cooling Cucumbers: Cucumbers are hydrating and cooling in nature, making them an excellent addition to your summer weight loss diet. With high water content and low calories, cucumbers help keep you full without adding excessive calories. They are also known to support digestion and promote detoxification, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. Pitta-Pacifying Watermelon: Watermelon is a refreshing and delicious fruit that helps pacify the fiery Pitta dosha, which tends to be aggravated during summer. This juicy fruit is hydrating, low in calories, and rich in vitamins A and C. Watermelon acts as a natural diuretic, aiding in the elimination of toxins and reducing water retention, which can contribute to weight loss. Digestive Boost With Mint: Mint is a cooling herb that not only adds a refreshing flavour to your summer meals but also aids digestion. It helps soothe an aggravated Pitta dosha and prevents indigestion, bloating, and acid reflux, which can hinder weight loss efforts. Adding mint leaves to your water or incorporating them into salads, smoothies, or herbal teas can promote healthy digestion and support weight management. Triphala For Detoxification: Triphala, a traditional Ayurvedic herbal formula, can be a valuable addition to your summer weight loss regimen. Composed of three fruits—Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki—Triphala supports digestion, detoxification, and metabolism. It helps remove excess toxins from the body, supports regular bowel movements, and enhances nutrient absorption, all of which are essential for healthy weight loss. Spices For Metabolism Boost: Certain Ayurvedic spices possess thermogenic properties that can enhance your metabolism and aid in weight loss. For example, ginger, cumin, coriander, and turmeric can help increase your body’s fat-burning capacity, improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and balance blood sugar levels. Incorporating these spices into your meals can give your metabolism a natural boost.

While embarking on your summer weight loss journey, consider integrating Ayurvedic principles into your dietary habits. The recommended foods, such as cooling cucumbers, watermelon, mint, Triphala, and metabolism-boosting spices, can support your weight loss goals effectively. Since summer makes it quite difficult for us to maintain our regular exercise schedule due to the heat, these foods can aid in weight loss.















