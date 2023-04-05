Home

Heartburn: 5 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Acid Reflux Naturally

Heartburn is a burning, uncomfortable sensation in the centre of your chest. It may be brought on by a particularly fatty or acidic meal or by increased abdominal strain, such as pregnancy.



Heartburn is a burning discomfort in your chest, directly behind your breastbone. The discomfort worsens after dinner, when sleeping, or when bending over. Did you know that your food swallowing tube is where heartburn first emerges? However, it frequently spreads across your chest and perhaps even into your throat. There is a burning sensation that ranges in intensity. Most people may control their heartburn symptoms by making lifestyle modifications and using over-the-counter drugs.

Heartburn typically worsens while you’re lying down, bending over, eating dinner late, or even after a meal that was particularly fatty, acidic, or spicy. Ayurvedic doctor and wellness coach Vara Yanamandra said, “Ignoring Heart Burn for a long time could lead to gastric ulcers and inflammation inside your Gut.”

5 AYURVEDIC TIPS TO MANAGE HEARTBURN

Honour Your Hunger: Skipping meals is the no. one reason for developing heartburn. Eating on time must be your top priority. Don’t Fast: Fasting may trigger acidic regurgitation and worsen your symptoms. While eating lighter may suit some, a complete food fast is not recommended. Ghee-Rich Diet: Ghee is rich in butyric acid and has pitta pacifying qualities. Add it to the first morsel of warm food and see the wonder it does. Stay Away: Spicy, fermented food by nature is acidic and worsens your symptoms. Sour foods like lemon could also irritate your throat further. Friendly Antidotes: Coriander water with mishri is considered cooling in nature and pacifies the excess acid. Fennel seeds are sweet and soothe your throat. Chew a handful after every meal.

The most common cause of heartburn, an oesophagal condition, is acid reflux. But, a few other disorders, such as functional heartburn and oesophagal ulcers, can provide a similar sensation. Heartburn can be controlled with specific lifestyle adjustments and over-the-counter drugs. But, if it occurs frequently, it requires medical treatment.











