PCOS: 5 Basic Things Every Woman Must Know When Dealing With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Living with PCOS? It may not easy but is surely can be managed. There are few basic that every woman be mindful of.

PCOS: 5Basc Lifestyle Change to Manage PCOS Everyday (Freepik)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome( PCOS) is a common health problem that several women deal with across the world. PCOS is a hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system. It leads to erratic menstrual cycles, increased levels of androgen or th male hormone, acne, facial hair growth and several other issues. PCOS is estimated to occur in approximately 5 to 10 per cent of women, making it one of the most common hormonal disorders among women of reproductive age. The basic cause of PCOS revolves around insulin resistance which results in abnormal levels of female hormones and elevated androgen levels that interfere with normal ovarian function. PCOS while affects majorly the reproductive system, it also impacts the over health too.

Women become more prone to developing type 2 diabetes. Weight gain is a common issue and people who are obese become vulnerable to heart diseases. Poor self-esteem, mood disorders and mental health is always affected. Women with PCOS can lead to fatigue, daytime sleepiness, and further metabolic complications.

Yes, it si not easy to live with it PCOS. There is also no treatment that can undo the condition or completely cure it. Like other metabolic conditions, it can only be managed with some lifestyle tweaks, dietary habits and not a sedentary lifestyle.

So, ladies, if you have been diagnosed with PCOS, here are some of the basic rules that one should be mindful of.

Diet rich in fibre – An intake of 40gram of fibre from fruits, vegetables , whole grains should be a part of your diet. Because it helps in gut health, get rid of excessive or bad hormones and creating hormonal balance. Include Healthy Fats – Include healthy fats from nuts, seeds, A2 cow milk, ghee, cold-pressed oils and more. Since our reproductive hormones are steroid-based hormones made up of cholesterol and hence one needs healthy fats to keep up with hormone health Watch out for Caffeine content – Women who suffer from PCOS should just check for caffeine content as it potentially affect hormones and worsen PCOS symptoms. Get more Plant-based protein – Protein intake of 60-80 grams improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load. It also increases feelings of fullness and may contribute to increasing postprandial thermogenesis as well as decreasing abdominal fat meal. Healthy plant-based protein includes lentils, chickpeas, amaranth, beans, nuts and seeds Good Quality Sleep – Poor sleep quality is associated with an increased risk of obesity and insulin resistance which plays a key role in PCOS. Sleep modification is regarded as one of the most important items of lifestyle modification in PCOS patients. Exercise – The golden rule to alleviate the pain of most of health problems is to have a regular exercise routine.

