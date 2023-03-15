Home

Yoga For Better Sleep: 5 Best And Easy Yoga Poses to Help You Fall Asleep

Yoga For Sleep Issues: One of the most crucial things that the human body needs to function properly is sleep. You can maintain a healthy level of physical activity along with enough nutrition, sleep, and rest. A person who lacks sleep may experience major medical and psychological issues. For rest and renewal, sleep is essential for many of our key organs. Without this most vital exercise in our lives, we may develop a number of severe illnesses, such as cardiovascular problems or even organ failure. Here are some yoga asanas for improving your sleep and enhancing the quality of your rest.

Pawanmuktasana: Lie on your back or in a supine position with your arms by your side. Exhale as you place your thighs on your stomach and lift your knees to your chest. Inhale deeply, and as you exhale, lift your head off the floor until it rests on your knees. Maintain this posture while taking slow, deep breaths in and out. To get back to the beginning position after releasing the stance, lower your head first, then your legs. Stop and relax after two or three rounds. Manduka Asana – Frog pose: As you sit in Vajrasana, extend your arms in front of you. As you ball your fist, your remaining four fingers should be positioned above your thumbs. Bend your arms at the elbows and put your balled-up fists over your navel. You should have your upper body bowed and above your bottom body. Looking forward while extending your neck. Shalabasana (Locust Pose): Take a deep breath in (Purak), hold it for a moment (Kumbakh), and then pull your legs up together with your feet together and knees straight. Put your forehead or chin on the ground. Ten seconds into the position, hold it, then slowly lower your legs. Exhale after that (Rechak). This breathing exercise has therapeutic benefits. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): While lying flat on your stomach, place your palms just below your shoulders. Keep both of your feet together and on the ground. You should elevate your head, shoulders, and chest at a 30-degree angle after taking a deep breath (Purak) and holding it for a time (Kumbakh). Make sure your head is slightly raised off the floor, your shoulders are broad, and your navel is still on the floor. Pressure on your toes opens the Sun (right) and Moon (left) channels, which are connected to your lower back. Continue to be in that position for 10 seconds. Do the Rechak breathing method by slowly exhaling as you lower your torso. Stay away from stress and anxiety: Due to deadline pressure and work demands, our professional lives can occasionally be very stressful and worrying. Many people experience cumulative stress from their long days of work and may have problems falling asleep. The issue with a sleepless night is that it typically interferes with your next day and can set off a chain reaction that results in numerous sleepless nights. Hence, it is essential that you make an effort to relax your mind before bed.

— inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions












