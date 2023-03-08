Home

No Smoking Day 2023: 5 Best Lifestyle Changes To Help Resist Tobacco Cravings

No Smoking Day 2023: Smoking is a deadly habit and that is a universal fact. This day is a day to remind, spread awareness about effects of smoking and why its is important to make lifestyle changes for a healthy outlook.

No Smoking Day 2023: 5 Best Lifestyle Changes To Help Resist Tobacco Cravings (Image: Freepik)

No Smoking Day 2023: Smoking is injurious to health, period. That every box of cigarettes, every beginning of movie shows that consuming tobacco is extremely bad for health yet several of us continue to do so. But many people have started to make the required effort to change their lifestyle, take a step towards making a better life and have started to quit smoking. However, quitting smoking is not that easy. It takes great will power, endurance and patience to do so if you have an habit of smoking. But the bottom line is that no matter how difficult it is, it is not impossible. With support form dear ones and self’s willingness to make chnage for a healthy lifestyle, everything is possible. Smoking in any form, be it active or passive smoking is harmful.

No Smoking 2023: Here are 7 Lifestyle Changes To Make

1.Nicotine Replacement Therapy

This is one of the early things people start with. A nicotine gum or patch helps to reduce the craving for tobacco. But, there is still some supply of nicotine in the body but does not have harmful chemicals as tobacco.

2.Avoid Triggers

Everyone has their trigger points that give rise to the urge of smoking. If you want to quit smoking, it is best to avoid these triggers. For example, going to parties or talking over phone for long time is often or stress often triggers the urge to smoke. Try and resist it and maybe avoid these things which can be avoided.

3.Fruits and Veggies to the rescue

Start incorporating more vegetables and fruits in your diet. Also keep chewing a gum or fruits to resist that urge.

4.Physical Activities

Indulge in physical activities. Set a routine and inculcate some physical activity time in the routine. It can be as simple as going for a walk, running or a proper exercising or gym regime. Physical activities are not only important for everyone but also is distraction.

5.Emotional Support

Having support from family and friends actually helps a lot. If you are trying to quit smoking, share with your loved ones and make them part of your journey, Love and support always takes you a long way. One can try to look for support groups or maybe even seek professional help to overcome the resistance.











