Hypertension: 5 BIG Risk Factors of Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure in Adults

Untreated high blood pressure can lead to severe medical problems. These include heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, eye problems, and other health issues.





High blood pressure also known as hypertension, is a serious health issue that affects especially elderly generation. Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). In general, hypertension is a blood pressure reading of 130/80 mm Hg or higher. There are two digits in your blood pressure reading. The systolic blood pressure, which measures the pressure on the blood vessel walls when your heart beats or contracts, is the highest value. The bottom number is your diastolic blood pressure, which measures how much pressure is in your blood vessels between beats while your heart muscle is relaxing.

Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur says ”Hypertension commonly seen in elderly people. The vascular system, or network of blood vessels in your body, stiffens with age, increasing blood pressure. In industrialized countries, a rise in blood pressure (BP) has long been regarded as an unavoidable consequence of ageing, resulting in hypertension in a large proportion of senior people. Increased pulse pressure owing to reduced diastolic and increased systolic blood pressure is the most powerful predictor of risk in the elderly.”

5 BIG Risk Factors of Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure in Adults:

Being overweight or obese: The more you weigh the more blood flow you need to supply oxygen and nutrients to your tissues.

Too much salt (sodium) in your diet: Too much sodium can cause your body to retain fluid, and also causes the arteries in your body to constrict.

Stress: High levels of stress can lead to a temporary, but dramatic, increase in blood pressure

Smoking and alcohol: If you smoke, don’t follow an exercise routine or drink alcohol excessively you may be at a higher risk for high blood pressure. Certain reasons for hypertension are uncontrollable, such as your genes and ethnicity(African-Americans are at higher risk). Age also has an impact.

A Low Diet in Vitamin D: As per Research, vitamin D may affect an enzyme produced by your kidneys that affects your blood pressure.

Untreated, high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and other serious health problems. It’s important to have your blood pressure checked at least every two years starting at age 18. Some people need more-frequent checks.











