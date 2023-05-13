Home

Health

Women’s Health: 5 Common Diseases Mothers Over 30 May Experience And Tips to Prevent It

As reported by the Lancet Commission, cardiovascular disease ranks as the primary cause of mortality in women, accounting for 35% of annual deaths globally.

Women’s health is often taken for granted. Women tend to keep their health at bay whilst busy in the daily hustle of life. But, times seem to be changing and people are now paying more attention to their health. Health trends have been increasing and people are already on the latest fads. And in such time of trends, having proper knowledge about body is important. Speaking of women’s health, mother’s tend to neglect their priorities while caring for their families, and some, juggling with work life too.

Common Health Problems For Mothers Over 30

Taking care of their own health is equally important especially when they reach the age of 30, as there are several common diseases and health conditions that they may face at this age

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Hypertension

Mental health issues

Reproductive health issues

Menstrual disorders, etc

All these if not treated timely, may lead to serious chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases.

Men Are More Prone to Heart Diseases is a Myth

As cardiovascular diseases are overlooked in women because of a misconception that “only men are prone to heart-related disorders”, this Mother’s Day let’s take a pledge to spread the awareness among women that they are equally vulnerable to cardiac disorders and need to take care of them of themselves. As reported by the Lancet Commission, cardiovascular disease ranks as the primary cause of mortality in women, accounting for 35% of annual deaths globally. This highlights the need for women to prioritize their heart health.

Ways to Prevent It

Preventing heart disease involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and making certain choices to reduce risk factors. A few suggestive lifestyle changes could be having :

A balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and food contains healthy fats

that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and food contains healthy fats Engaging in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight and improve overall cardiovascular health,

to maintain a healthy weight and improve overall cardiovascular health, Practising stress-management techniques such as deep breathing exercises,

techniques such as deep breathing exercises, Meditation or yoga is essential to lower stress, and calm body and mind.

Apart from this scheduling routine visit with a doctor is very important to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and other relevant health issues to keep a check on your heart health.















