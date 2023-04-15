5 Common Myths And Facts Debunked by Expert

Home

Infertility in Men And Women: Common Myths And Facts Debunked by Expert

Many couples struggle with infertility. The cause of infertility is frequently unknown to couples who are attempting to conceive. Outside of the doctor’s office, the subject is rarely brought up freely because many couples are shy or embarrassed to talk about their infertility issues. Others are kept in the dark by this concealment. Facts and myths concerning infertility permeate society and have an impact on people’s choices. Dr. Garima Sawhney, Gynecologist and Co-Founder at Pristyn Care highlighted facts and myths related to it.

Facts

STIs (sexually transmitted illnesses) causes infertility: If STIs are not treated, they may progress to develop infertility-causing reproductive issues such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). If untreated, these STIs may potentially have an impact on male fertility. They may degrade sperm quality and injure male tubes.

Infertility is not just a female issue: Women issues with their fertility are not the only ones. While it may be unsettling to learn that a man’s functional, hormonal, or sperm issues may be contributing to a couple’s inability to conceive, it’s important to remember that these issues are common, and there are numerous straightforward and successful therapies available to assist conception.

Age-related infertility cannot be cured with IVF: IVF is frequently seen as a decent alternative method for having children at a later age. However, when a couple uses their own eggs and sperm, this is not the case. The natural decline in fertility that occurs with age cannot be overcome by the technology of IVF.

Risk Elements that Affect Fertility

Age

Extremely overweight or underweight

Sexually transmitted diseases in the past

Women with eating disorders

Smoking

Excessive alcohol use

Health issues, including endometriosis

Myths

Fertility is a woman’s problem

Infertility affects both men and women equally, despite the fact that pregnancy-related themes generally target women. In actuality, each sex has a unique set of signs and symptoms that could point to infertility, like testicular pain or a change in menstruation flow.

You just need to relax

While it’s true that unwinding may aid infertility brought on by ongoing stress, infertility isn’t just a psychological problem. It’s a medical condition to be infertile. Positive thinking, a rejuvenating trip, or a shift in perspective cannot improve your physical or reproductive health.

After age 35, women can’t get pregnant

This fallacy is extremely widespread. Despite the fact that a woman’s prime reproductive years are from her late teens to late 20s, many women will go on to have safe children later in life.

Infertility can always be resolved

It is true that the majority of infertile couples will eventually conceive. Though the majority does not imply all. Some people’s problems just can’t be fixed, while other people have issues that aren’t even comprehensible. Even with interventions, not everyone is able to become pregnant. Those who are having trouble getting pregnant shouldn’t feel guilty or like they aren’t trying hard enough. It’s just not in the cards at times.











