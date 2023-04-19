5 Dos And Donts For Lord Vishnus Auspicious Day

Home

Festivals Events

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Rituals: 5 Dos And Don’ts For Lord Vishnu’s Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: According to legends, Akshaya Tritiya denotes good fortune, achievement, and increased wealth.



Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Rituals: 5 Dos And Don’ts For Lord Vishnu’s Auspicious Day



Akshaya Tritiya 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious occasions and is celebrated on the third tithi of shukla paksha in the month of Vaisakha. The auspicious day will be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023. If folklore is to be believed, Lord Vishnu took human form on earth on this day, making it fortunate to invest in new beginnings or buy gold on that day. Many people like to donate on this day since doing any form of charitable work on Akshay Tritiya is rewarded with money and prosperity.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023 DOS

On this day, purchasing gold will increase your prosperity and wealth. This act is crucial because it serves as the start of or an addition to your prosperous existence. Similar to purchasing gold, launching a new business or purchasing a car are all examples of major investments that are seen favourably. This is the ideal day to begin investing in real estate if you intend to do so. The majority of builders give significant discounts during Akshaya Tritya, making it the ideal auspicious time to purchase a home. On Akshaya Tritiya, spiritual actions including poojas, yagnyas and havans are considered lucky. Make sure you give the Lord a Saatvik bhog, which is food devoid of onion and garlic and definitely not non-vegetarian.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023 DON’TS

According to the legends, no room in the house should be left in the dark on this auspicious day. The goddess’ blessings will stay inside the house as a result. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi should not be worshipped individually. Worshipping the husband and wife together will bring luck and happiness. If you recently went shopping it is not lucky to go home empty-handed. Having silver or gold is thought to bring good fortune but if it is too pricey bring home a piece of metal jewellery. Do not break your fast on this day if you have been keeping one for a long period on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. On Akshaya Tritiya, it is not advisable to wear the sacred thread for the first time on this day since it is unlucky.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya!











