5 Dos And Donts to Follow on This Auspicious Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: 5 Do’s And Don’ts to Follow on This Auspicious Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be commemorated on 4th April. Know what is auspicious and what is inauspicious on this day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: One of the most important and awaited festivals in the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti is observed annually to honor Lord Mahavir, the last and 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. It is celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month, which falls in March or April on the Hindu calendar. Jains worldwide celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and devotion. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be commemorated on 4, april 2023.

The lessons of Lord Mahavir are centered around the possibility of peacefulness or ahimsa and non- violence, which has been a center standard of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is a time to consider these teachings and pay tribute to his life and legacy. In an effort to obtain Lord Mahavir’s blessings, devotees engage in meditative practices, fasting, and prayers. Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu shared important do’s and don’ts to follow on this auspicious festival of Jainism.

Do’s

Fasting is considered an essential aspect of Mahavir Jayanti. Devotees abstain from food and water to show their dedication and seek blessings from Lord Mahavir. Attend prayer meetings, perform puja, and recite Jain scriptures to honor the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Make donations to Jain temples, charities, and organizations to help those in need. Follow the teachings of Lord Mahavir and practice non-violence in thought, word, and deed. Use this occasion to promote the message of love, peace, and harmony among all communities.

Don’ts:

Jainism prohibits the consumption of non-vegetarian food, including meat, fish, and eggs, during the festival of Mahavir Jayanti. Avoid consuming alcohol and tobacco products during the festival, as they are considered harmful to the body and soul. Jainism discourages the use of leather clothing, as it involves the killing of animals. Jainism teaches the principle of non-violence, and hence, it is important to avoid any form of aggression or violence during the festival. Devotees are expected to abstain from worldly pleasures and engage in spiritual activities during the festival.

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant occasion for the Jain community to reflect on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir. By following the do’s and don’ts, we can show our reverence towards this great soul and lead a life of compassion, peace, and harmony. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.











