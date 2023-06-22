Home

5 Drugstore Makeup Products That Are Basically a Steal at Their Price

Looking for the right make up products that are reasonable and effective? Here’s listing five drugstore products that you cannot have enough of.

Affordable drugstore makeup products: Choosing the right product for your skin is like choosing a life partner. Once you know it’s right, you shouldn’t lose hold. The right product can make your skin look better with multi-folds and also take away the stress of exploring an array of products that are taxing on your skin and pocket.

From the perfect foundation that matches your skin tone to the right setting powder that doesn’t crease your skin and blurs out the pores, drugstore products are all big and bold. They have been giving high-end products cut-throat competition in delivering the same quality that too at half a price.

Here’s a listing 5 drugstore products that are worth every penny:

1. Maybelline Fit Me Powder: From the consistency of the product to the formulation, everything about this product is top-notch. The lightweight product helps in concealing wrinkles and fine lines thereby, leaving a flawless base. This end result in an extremely poreless base without going heavy with the quantity. Speaking of the price point, it’s totally worth every penny as the end result is nothing less than that of a luxurious product.

2. L’Oreal Infallible Concealer:

A full-wear buildable concealer that stays up to 24 hours. This product works like magic. Having a light to medium consistency, this product works well on pigmented skin. From highlighting your face by going one shade lighter than your skin tone to concealing the blemishes with a shade darker than your skin, this product can be used for all.

3. Nykaa Prep Me Up Primer:

The Nykaa Prep me up primer gives a sensational velvety finish. It is ideal for all skin types and would blur out all the pores. Retailing for Rs. 494 for 30g, it’s a steal for this range. The product comes in gel-like formula which is extremely lightweight and a small quantity can do wonders. The price for this product is Rs. 494 (30g).

4. Maybelline Newyork Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazonian:

Being the perfect nude lipstick for all Indian skin tones, this shade is a must-have. The super-pigmented shade gives a matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. The matte formula is not drying and is waterproof. The price for this one is Rs 699.

5. Maybelline New York Master Chrome Highlighter:

This highlighter comes with micro shimmers that create a reflective finish. The powder drenches the skin in a melted metallic finish that leaves a very luminous glow thereby, making your skin look radiant, supple, and bright. This bomb highlighter works for all skin types and is worth every penny. It retails for Rs. 599.

