World Malaria Day 2023: 5 Early Signs of Parasitic Disease in Children And Ways to Prevent it

World Malaria Day 2023: Children are often more susceptible to disease and more at risk of contracting the virus due to their weaker immune systems than most adults.

World Malaria Day : Symptoms and Preventions for Children (Freepik)

World Malaria Day 2023: Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by parasites (plasmodium vivax, plasmodium falciparum, plasmodium malaria and plasmodium ovale) that are transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is a relatively common disease in tropical regions. According to data from Mayo Clinic, nearly 290 million people die yearly due to malaria. Children are usually more susceptible to such diseases because of their weaker immune systems. However, with evolving times, there have been vaccines and treatments in place that now help with recovering from the parasitic infection better. Speaking of India, In 2021, our country accounted for 79 per cent of all malaria cases of the Southeast Asia region, according to the World Malaria Report 2022, released by the World Health Organization (WHO). India also accounted for about 83 per cent of all malaria deaths in the region.

However, the country has made tremendous progress in its malaria elimination journey — observing a reduction of nearly 66 per cent in its official malaria burden between 2018 and 2022.

World Malaria Day: Signs and symptoms of malaria in Children

In children high-grade fever around is the first sign of malaria.

Fever

Drowsiness

poor appetite

Disturbed Sleep

Chills

General feeling of discomfort

Apart from these, here are few other common symptoms that are not the usual in children:

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Rapid breathing

Rapid heart rate

Cough

World Malaria Day: Prevention Tips

There are several ways to prevent malaria a home and outside as well.

At Home:

Instal window screens

Use mosquito repellants creams, sprays etc.

One can also put mosquito nets around the bedding

When Outside:

Wear long sleeve dress, and full lowers to avoid parasitic bites

Stay away from corners, bushes and stagnant water

Apply mosquito repellent spray or cream, if possible

Apart from these, maintaining a healthy hygiene, lifestyle and good dietary practices i important fight Malaria.

World Malaria Day: General Tips to Combat Malaria

Increase fluid intake

Have a balanced diet with proper nutrients and have immunity-boosting food like fruits, nuts and seeds etc.

Maintain a clean surrounding

Don’t allow water to be stagnant as it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

Have proper Vitamin D











