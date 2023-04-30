Home

Healthy Pregnancy Tips: 5 Early Warning Signs Every Expecting Mother Must Look Out For!

It’s crucial to be aware of the changes your body will go through as the pregnancy progresses. Any concerning signs should be visible to you during pregnancy.



Healthy Pregnancy Tips: The body experiences considerable hormonal changes that result in a range of symptoms that vary from woman to woman. When it comes to pregnancy, the body starts to alter before one even realizes it. While pregnancy tests and ultrasounds are the effective means to determine pregnancy, there are other signs and symptoms like missed periods, tender breasts, morning sickness, fatigue and frequent urination to keep an eye on. Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore reveals early warning signs every woman must look out for if they are pregnant.

Symptoms like mild swelling in the face, hands, legs, feet, and ankles, stomach problems such as nausea, bloating, vomiting and gas, mild aches and back pain at night, frequent urination, constipation, or haemorrhoids, swollen or bleeding gums and even breathing issues and skin changes like brown spots and stretch marks are normal. However one should exercise caution because there are situations when pregnancy presents life-threatening problems for a mother and her baby. These problems are termed obstetric emergencies which arise at any time during pregnancy, labour and birth.

EARLY WARNING SIGNS EVERY EXPECTING WOMAN MUST LOOK OUT FOR:

1. Heavy bleeding with severe stomach pain during the first three months of pregnancy indicates ectopic pregnancy, a condition where the fertilised egg is implanted outside the uterus.

2. Any form of bleeding during pregnancy requires medical attention immediately because it indicates potential dangers

Bleeding with abdominal pain during the last three months of pregnancy could be a symptom of placental abruption, a condition where the placenta detaches from the uterus.

Dizziness accompanied by blurry vision and severe headache indicate a sign of ectopic pregnancy or pre-eclampsia which is characterised by high pressure.

3. Severe vomiting or sickness along with a burning sensation while urinating and fever could indicate symptoms of infection.

4. The rapid increase in blood pressure which is signalled by nose bleeding, dizziness and fatigue can indicate symptoms of pre-eclampsia. Blackouts or losing consciousness along with fits or convulsions is an emergency.

5. Mild pain can be experienced during pregnancy however severe pain and cramps in the stomach, and lower back which cause discomfort should be observed at the earliest.

The majority of pregnancy symptoms, in conclusion, are not cause for concern, but some of them do require emergency medical treatment. It's critical to speak with your doctor, midwife, or hospital right away if you encounter any of the following signs or symptoms.












