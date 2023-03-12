Home

Yoga For Digestion: 5 Easy And Effective Asanas To Improve Gut Health

Yoga For Digestion: 5 Easy And Effective Asanas To Improve Gut Health (Freepik)

Yoga for digestion: We all know that food is supremely essential for body. It is where the body draws energy and nutrition from. And so is the process of digestion. From time of eating food, to the type of food we consume, everything aids in the process in the process of digestion. Apart from the food routine, yoga pose also aid in the process of digestion and for a better gut health. Yoga is a mind-body calming process that stretches the muscles, makes body more flexible and just by including 10-15 minutes of mindful yoga practises can prove to be pretty beneficial for the long run.

Here are 5 Yoga Asanas For Good Digestion

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling. Bhujangasan: Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides. Pavanmuktasana: This yoga pose strengthens abdominal muscles and help reduce gastrointestinal problems. Lie down on your back and stretch put your legs. Slowly bend your knew and bring them towards your chest. Use your arms to pull them closer and then hold the position for few seconds. Uttara Asana or Camel Pose: The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs. While performing this asana, one needs to kneel down. Then lean backwards, bend your head and spine and try touching the feet. Dhanushasana – Bow pose: This aids in digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

Physical activity is paramount in today’s sedentary lifestyle that has emerged. Therefore, even if you include just 15-20 minutes of dedicated and mindful yoga in your everyday routine, it can help improve muscles, posture, digestion and what not.











