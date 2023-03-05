Home

Yoga For Lower Back: 5 Easy Asanas To Get Relief From Chronic Pain

Yoga is a mind-body relaxing therapy that also aids people dealing with pain related issues in the body.

These days work often calls for sitting too much or sometimes standing too much, basically too much of everything. This has resulted in increased cases of lower back pain that can now be observed in people in their twenties as well! It is universal knowledge that yoga is a calming, relaxing and helpful therapy for the body that can help with chronic pain issues too. Practicing yoga for few minutes everyday can help improve your health.

6 Yoga Asanas For Lower Back Pain

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog

This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Child pose

It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels.

Bridge Pose

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

Bhujangasan

Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.











