Diabetes: 5 Easy Before Bed Routines That May Help Manage Blood Sugar

Having a set routine for something helps a long way to accomplish it. Similarly, a decent before bed routine might help to regulate blood sugar levels for diabetic people.

Diabetes: Always checking for the sweet value of food before eating, ensuring proper monitoring of blood sugar, regular insulin checks etc, can be a lot for people living with diabetes. Eventually, it does become a lifestyle. And it is only with lifestyle ways that we can keep a check on our body. Now that Summers have arrived, heat exhaustion, heat stroke etc are on a rise. And for people with diabtees, it probably is a time to be a extra cautious with season change. Speaking of health in Summer, people living with diabetes need to be a little more cautious than usual. As temperatures rise during the summer months, it’s important to be mindful of the impact that extreme heat can have on your diabetes management. Maintaining blood sugar levels under the sun becomes a task than usual as the temperatures affect glucose levels for diabetic patients more easily.

Sometimes making a plan and following it can help us sort out the clutter and indulge a disciplined way to take care of ourselves and for people with diabetes, having a little routine before bed can help regulate the blood sugar levels.

5 Easy Bed Time Routine to Maintain Glucose Level

Avoid Late Night Snacking: It is best to avoid late-night snacks to manage glucose levels. While it is also subjective to food choice, there are chances to wake up to increase glucose in the morning. Chamomile tea (1 cup) – According to Nutritionist LovneetBatra, these few steps may help with diabetes. Known for its strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which significantly optimize blood sugar control 7 soaked almonds – Magnesium and tryptophan helps in improving sleep quality, keep night hunger pangs at bay and reduce night time sugar cravings. 1 tsp soaked methidana – The excellent hypoglycemic property of fenugreek seeds plays a noteworthy role in alleviating the blood sugar levels of the body. Sit in Vajrasana for 15 mins– Help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also improving circulation.

Try these few simple steps and check if these lifestyle tweaks may help with your diabetes levels.

Note: this article is for generic purpose only and is no substitute to any doctor's advise.












