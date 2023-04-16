Home

Balanced Fitness Routine: 5 Easy Steps to Get Started

A balanced fitness routine is very crucial for people of today’s generation to prevent various chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The current times have taken a toll on our mental health, and it has become more important than ever to prioritize self-care in our daily lives. It is vital to take time out for ourselves, whether it’s through meditation, exercise, pursuing a hobby, or simply taking a break from our daily routines. Engaging in self-care activities not only helps to reduce stress and anxiety but also promotes a positive outlook toward life.

Atul Vaya, Chief Growth Officer at Alpha Healing Center says ”We must encourage and empower individuals around us to take charge of their mental health by providing them with tools and strategies to practice self-care on a regular basis. Self-care is the foundation of good mental health, and we must all inspire people around us to prioritize their mental health and well-being through self-care practices.”

An Ideal Routine For a Healthy Lifestyle Must Include Some Time For:

Yoga, gym, walking, or any other activity for physical wellness.

We must include a few minutes of meditation or prayer for mental wellness.

Choose our diet to ensure we eat healthy, home-cooked meals.

And maintain a regular detoxing routine to get rid of accumulated toxins in our bodies

from exposure to pollution, foods, water, etc.

According to Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, Co-Founder & Director, Fittr and INFS “Cultivating a balanced fitness routine is key to achieving optimal health and well-being. Incorporating cardio, strength, and flexibility training into your workout regimen can help you achieve a well-rounded and effective exercise routine. While strength training increases lean muscle mass and boosts bone density, running and cycling can help maintain good heart health and burn calories. Stretching and other forms of flexibility exercise, such as yoga, can improve posture, lower the risk of injury, and maintain joint mobility and range of motion.”

Fitness routine incorporating Surya Namsakar (Sun Salutations), Pranayama, yoga Asanas like Dhanurasana, Paschimottanasana, Vrikshasana, Baddha Konasana to name a few along with a well-balanced diet incorporating the right amount of proteins, vitamins, pulses, cereals, minerals along with regular consumption of green tea to maintain the ideal body mass index is the need of the hour.

Dr. Hrishil Patel, MBBS-General Medicine, SVPHospital, member of CLIRNET Community (Creators of DocTube) says ”Aerobic activity or exercise causes faster and deeper breathing which enhances lung capacity and boosts oxygen in the blood. The better the aerobic fitness, the more efficiently the heart, lungs, and blood vessels carry oxygen throughout the body.”











