Home

Lifestyle

Ice Cream Recipes: 5 Easy-to-Make Ice-Creams to Try For a Sweet and Scrumptious Summer

Summer’s here! And it is the season of ice creams too! A bowl full of sweet and cool desserts is what we all need. The Chef from The Ashok Hotel, has shared some easy to make DIY ice cream sundaes to try this season.

It is time to slurp, lick and devour some cool-some sweets. The Summer season is upon us and ice creams are calling! There is this whole other mood and craving to hog on some scrumptious ice cream as the sun shines bright over our heads. From chocolate, hazelnut, mint, berries, coconut, and mango to jamun, it is the time of the year when ice creams too come in various summer flavours. Not just plain ice creams but, topped with fudge, and sprinkled with coloured beads, ice-cream sundaes get high in demand too. However, it is not always easy to get those sundaes. Then why not make it at home? Yes, it is the time where everything is DIY (Do it Yourself).

Chef Arvind from The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi has curated some delectable recipes for ice-cream sundaes for fun summer days.

5 Easy-to-Make Ice Creams at Home

1. Lemon and Mint Ice Cream

Ingredients:-

Vanilla Ice Cream: – 50 ml

Lemon Juice: – 5 ml

Lemon Rind: – 2 gms

Lemon Colour: – few drops

Mint Leaves: – 5 gms

Method:- Mix all ingredients together and keep in refrigerator for 5-6 hour and when set well, scoop out and serve well garnished.

2. Honey and Hazelnut Ice cream

Ingredients:-

Vanilla Ice Cream: – 45 ml.

Hazel Nuts: – 15 gms

Honey: – 07 ml

Method:- Mix all ingredients together and keep in refrigerator for 4-5 hour and when set well, scoop out and serve well garnished.

3. Blueberry Ice Cream

Ingredients:-

Vanilla Ice Cream: – 50 ml.

Blueberry Crush: – 07 gms

Blueberry Fruit Filling: – 10 gms

Method:- Mix all ingredients together and keep in refrigerator for 4-5 hours and when well set, scoop out and serve well garnished.

4. Gulkand Ice Cream

Ingredients:-

Vanilla Ice Cream: – 55 ml.

Gulkand: – 15 gms

Roohafza: – 05 ml.

Method:-Mix all ingredients together and keep in refrigerator for 5-6 hours and when well set, scoop out and serve well garnished.

5. Rum and Raisin Ice Cream

Ingredients:-

Vanilla Ice Cream: – 45 ml

Chocolate Flakes: – 05 gms

Chocó chips: – 05 gms

Praline: – 05 gms

Brandy: – 04 ml

Raisins: – 10 gms

Rum: – 08 ml

Method:- Mixall ingredients together and keep in refrigerator for 7-8 hour and when set well, cut into pieces and serve well garnished.















