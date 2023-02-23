Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Strength: 5 Effective Asanas to Boost Strength And Build Body Flexibility

Here are 5 powerful yoga asanas that will not only bring strength in particular muscles, but it will build the core strength of the body.

Yoga For Strength: 5 Effective Asanas to Boost Strength And Build Body Flexibility

The strengthening of your body is essential for proper functioning of the system. Building muscle is known to improve bone density, boost your metabolism, improve sleep, and increase brain health. Yoga has been known for so long as the thing to do when you want to get more flexible. Mansi Gulati, International yoga expert reveals some effective yoga asanas to build muscles in your arms, legs, and core—and it doesn’t involve going to the gym or working with any weights.

Yoga For Strength: 5 Effective Asanas to Boost Core, Arms And Muscles

Tadasana Mountain Pose: It might look like one of the simplest beginner’s yoga poses, however it offers an entire world of advantages if your goal is to get a stronger body through yoga.

Regular practice can help you build strength throughout your legs, from your ankles to your thighs.

Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana: Stretches the full body, remove stress, calms the mind, improves circulation, boosts sexual activity, reduces fat from the thigh area, strengthens the muscles of calves and hamstrings

Padmasana: It can stretch your Hip, Knee and Thigh Muscles, that put extra pressure on this muscle, so that blood flow will increase in this area and muscles will get more amount of oxygen and nutrition, which helps them to strengthen.

Vriskasana: It stretches the thighs, groins, torso, and shoulders. It builds strength in the ankles and calves, and tones the abdominal muscles. This pose also helps as a remedy to flat feet and is therapeutic for sciatica.

Cobra pose: Strengthens the back, shoulder and neck muscles, increases blood supply to the internal organs and stimulates function of the kidneys, liver and digestive system. Invigorates the whole body and the nervous system.











